Photo: Prince George’s County Police Department

A Maryland police officer was arrested Monday evening and charged with raping a woman during a police stop after a friend of the victim caught the officer in the act.

According to CNN, 29-year-old Ryan Macklin, an officer for the Prince George’s County Police Department, pulled over a woman about 1 a.m. on Thursday for a traffic violation. After reportedly attempting to touch the woman’s breasts, the officer told her to pull behind a store in Langley Park, Md., and forced the woman to perform oral sex on him, the charging documents state.

The incident was interrupted when the victim’s friend showed up behind the store after spotting the cop’s car, having been contacted by the woman earlier. The uniformed officer calmly walked back to his police cruiser and left the scene. The woman’s account was backed up by her friend and video surveillance footage evidence, the Baltimore Sun reports.

In a news conference, police spokesperson Jennifer Donelan said the woman came forward “several hours” after the disturbing event; friends encouraged her to report the alleged crime.

Macklin, a six-year-veteran, was charged with first-degree rape, second-degree rape, perverted practice, second-degree assault and fourth-degree sex offense.

He was also suspended without pay.