After spending 2022 reigning over WWE’s women’s division, Bianca Belair is set to take over reality TV.



According to Fightful, during the company’s 2022 third quarter earnings call, WWE co-CEO Nick Khan announced that the current Raw Women’s Champion and her husband, former tag team champion Montez Ford of the Street Profits, will star in their own Hulu series. Though there are no details on what format Belair and Ford’s show will take, it’s a safe bet that it will look similar to other WWE series like Miz & Mrs and Total Bellas.

“WWE Studios will premiere a new series on Hulu featuring superstars Bianca Belair and Montez Ford,” Khan said. “The eight-episode first season is currently in production.”

If you’re not a wrestling fan, please allow me to introduce you to two of the most amazing athletes you will ever see. Known as The EST of WWE, Belair is in the middle of a record-breaking championship run. On Oct. 19, she reached 200 days as Raw Women’s Champion, making her the longest reigning Black world champion in WWE history. Her next defense is currently scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5 at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. She faces Bayley in a Last Woman Standing match.

Beyond making history, Bianca is a once in a generation combination of in-ring ability and undeniable star power. The three-time women’s champion’s strength, speed and natural athleticism makes her spectacularly fun to watch, because as a fan you never know what amazing feat she’s going to do next.

Her husband is just as gifted and usually leads highlight reels with the ridiculously creative and unique moves he uses on opponents. Seriously, the human body is not supposed to be capable of the things Montez Ford does.

The pair keeps their in-ring careers separate, very rarely teaming up. However, on the few occasions they have worked together, it’s always fun, so no matter what form their Hulu show takes, I’m obviously in. Everyone involved gets bonus points if Montez’s hilarious tag team partner Angelo Dawkins makes regular appearances.

A showcase for Belair and Ford’s magnetic personalities wasn’t the only good news to come out of that WWE earnings call. Per Fightful, the company is headed to Africa to find new talent. “Beginning next week, we will have members of the WWE talent recruiting team traveling to Nigeria to start the search,” Khan said. Before the world shut down, WWE had a trip to Africa scheduled for April 2020, so it’s really nice to see the promotion finally hit the continent to discover new personalities and stars.

My only hope is that when WWE brings these new superstars into its system, the company doesn’t force them into offensive gimmicks that mock their country and traditions, because unfortunately, it’s something we’ve seen happen before.