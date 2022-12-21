We may earn a commission from links on this page.

On Tuesday, the “ Queen of Christmas, ” a.k.a. Mariah Carey, brought plenty of holiday hope and cheer during her Merry Christmas to All performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City.



Airing on CBS, the two-hour primetime concert special boasted a myriad of Carey’s most popular holiday hits and a handful of celebrity guests who joined in on the celebration, per People. That included folks like Billy Porter, Slick Rick, her longtime collaborator Jermaine Dupri, the Radio City Rockettes and Drew Barrymore.

But it was one particular guest that drew a positive reaction from folks watching in the crowd and at home—Carey’s 11-year-old daughter, Monroe—who joined her mother for a beautiful rendition of “Away In A Manger.” This sweet moment marked the very first time the two performed a duet together publicly.

Advertisement

“Thank you for tuning in to #MerryChristmasToAll!! Hope you enjoyed the show!!!” Carey wrote in a tweet after the show wrapped. “Performing at @TheGarden is always special, but this show, my first one in 3 years, was truly unforgettable and I’m so grateful to be able to cherish this memory forever.”

I don’t know about you, but I’m happy to see Carey deep in her Christmas bag, especially now after things got squared away with regard to the copyright infringement lawsuit last month. As previously reported by The Root, back in June, Carey was hit with a copyright infringement suit stemming from her iconic holiday hit, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” The suit was brought forth by songwriter Andy Stone—professionally known as Vince Vance from the New Orleans-based country pop group Vince Vance & the Valiants—for copyright infringement, misappropriation and more. He was originally seeking $20 million but dropped it at the top of November. May Mariah Carey’s Christmas reign never end!

The Merry Christmas to All holiday special is available to stream now on Paramount+ and will re-air Friday, Dec. 23 on MTV.