New York City police are searching for a black man accused of attacking a Hispanic man inside a Manhattan subway station.

The man in question was apparently wearing a Donald Trump-branded “Make America Great Again” hat and shirt when he got into a verbal argument with a man at around 8:15 p.m. Friday while on board a northbound No. 4 train that was approaching the Union Square-14th Street station, ABC 7 New York reports.

During the verbal dispute, police say the suspect made several derogatory comments about the Hispanic man’s ethnicity. The 24-year-old victim got off the train at 14th, but Mr. MAGA followed the victim, escalating the attack and allegedly punching him in the head multiple times on the train platform. The suspect then pushed the victim on to the tracks before running away, police said.

And, bruh, I just have one question: What are you doing?

Do you think this man realizes what MAGA represents? Do you think he knows that some of the other people who would don this gear would attack him in the same manner? Is this some kind of a joke?

OK, that was more than one question.

The victim was thankfully helped back on to the platform by his friend and another person and was treated at an area hospital for a laceration to his head, suffered during his fall to the tracks.