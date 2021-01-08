Man Photographed Sitting in Nancy Pelosi's Office Arrested and in FBI Custody; Now Let's Focus on How Dumb He Is

Photo : Saul Loeb ( Getty Images )

In today’s episode of Boy, If You Don’t Sit Yo’ White Ass Down Somewhere...But Not There, the man who was photographed chilling in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during Caucasi-D-Day on Wednesday evening has been arrested. That’s right, it looks like the white man who got Trump-humping booty-juice all over Pelosi’s office chair—like that shit is going to just clean right off after spraying one coat of honkey-be-gone—will now be facing the consequences of his actions.

Richard Barnett, 60, was arrested in Little Rock, Ark., Friday morning and charged with “knowingly entering and remaining in restricted building grounds without authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds as well as the theft of public property,” CNN reports.

Before we get any further into this, I have a question: Why is it that the wypipo version of a flex is always so weird?

Advertisement

Because you know this man thought he was being a badass. He thought he was Malcolm Ex-lax going up against the system and showing off his level of commitment to the fight against tyranny by...sneaking into some white lady’s office and taking pictures and shit. Is that what activists do when they get old? Just sit their asses down somewhere and call it a revolution? Ol’ “by any Goya Beans necessary” face-ass.

Anyway...

The Benton County S heriff’s O ffice public information officer Lt. Shannon Jenkins told CNN that Barnett “is in the custody of the FBI.”

“He did not get booked into our facility,” Shannon said via email. “He was transported to another facility and in the custody of the FBI.”

According to the Washington Post, Barnett—whose nickname is reportedly “Bigo” as in, “Bigo dumbass got locked up for taking an insurrection rest in a restricted area” (I’m guessing)—outed himself to the New York Times as the intruder and bragged that he “wrote her a nasty note, put my feet up on her desk.”

Advertisement

So basically, he’s the Karen version of Rick James.

It also turns out that the weekend before he participated in the uncivil whites movement at the Capitol, he took to Facebook to defend white nationalism. (I know this is a shocking revelation, people, but try not to clutch your pearls too hard for your own safety, please.)

Advertisement

From the Post:

Last Saturday, Richard Barnett of Gravette, Ark., criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a Facebook post for using the description “white nationalist” as a “derogatory term.” “I am white. There is no denying that. I am a nationalist. I put my nation first. So that makes me a white nationalist,” Barnett wrote on a page he maintained under a pseudonym, before adding that people who were not nationalists should “get the f—- out of our nation.”

Advertisement

He also urged his fellow white devil-utionaries to “give one day from the Internet or work or whatever to be active” by attending the Capitol protest.

According to the Post, he wrote that he “came into this world kicking and screaming, covered in someone else’s blood,” and that he’s “not afraid to go out the same way.”

Advertisement

Yeah whatever, Jesse Lames. You ain’t going to war by sitting your old, wrinkly ass down at someone’s desk.

Anyway, the FBI is letting it be known that leaving D.C. and going home won’t save any of these traitors pretending to be patriots from arrest.

Advertisement

“Just because you’ve left the DC region you can still expect a knock on the door if we find out you were part of the criminal activity at the Capitol,” Steven D’Antuono, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Washington field office, said, CNN reports. “The FBI is not sparing any resources in this investigation.”