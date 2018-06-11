Photo: Keith Bedford (the Boston Globe via Getty Images)

An Arizona man was so incensed, so filled with burning hatred for the black Harvard students who had the audacity to hold their own, separate graduation ceremony last year, that he allegedly threatened to bomb the school and shoot the students who partook in the event. That man, Nicholas Zuckerman, was arrested Friday.



USA Today reports that the 24-year-old was indicted by the feds for allegedly threatening bodily harm to students and ending their “pro-black agenda.”

“If the blacks only ceremony happens, then I encourage violence and death at it,” Zuckerman wrote on a Harvard Instagram post in early May 2017. He got very specific in his threats, too: “I’m thinking two automatics with extendo clips. Just so no nigger gets away.”

According to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts, Zuckerman allegedly used the phrase “#BombHarvard” on other users’ posts approximately 11 times in four minutes, according to the statement.

As reported by The Root, Harvard graduate students held the first-ever Black Commencement ceremony on May 23, 2017. Last year on social media, there were photos of the students in caps and gown representing their various schools and videos of the students swag-surfing with the hashtags #BlackAtHarvard and #BlackHarvard.

These joyous scenes may have been too much for Zuckerman, a hater of the most dangerous kind.

If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison