Malika Haqq and O.T Genesis Have a Baby Boy

Photo : Neilson Barnard ( Getty Images for Daily Front Row )

So, uh, it’s been quite a week, yeah? The past five days have seen American life completely upended. It feels like the news is just a barrage of non-stop chaos because, well, the world is a barrage of non-stop chaos at the moment. So, I’ll take positive news anywhere I can find it.



CNN reports that Khloe Khardashian’s best friend and most importantly, one of the stars of ATL, Malika Haqq has given birth to her first child with rapper O.T Genasis. The baby boy, named Ace, was born on Saturday, March 14 according to posts on both Haqq’s and, um, Genasis’s I nstagram accounts.

Haqq and Genasis had a tumultuous relationship. The two broke up in June of last year before Haqq announced that she was pregnant the following September. The two are still separated but have decided to co-parent the child.

Haqq starred in Sky High and ATL during the early 2000s. Both were touchstones of mid-aughts cinema and I will fight anyone who tries to tell me otherwise. In the time since she has become known more as an influencer and reality star, frequently appearing on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and one of it’s short lived spin-offs, Dash Dolls. A show I literally just learned existed five minutes ago. Genasis is a rapper most known for his hits “CoCo” and “Cut It.”



While it’s certainly a chaotic time, the birth of a child is always something worth celebrating. Congrats to both of them.

