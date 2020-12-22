Malik Beasley Pleads Guilty to Threatening Family With Assault Rifle: 'I Was Not In My Right Mind'

Malik Beasley of the Denver Nuggets brings the ball down the court against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter at the Pepsi Center on December 20, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. Photo : Matthew Stockman ( Getty Images )

For most of Malik Beasley’s NBA career, he’s been relegated to staying in the background, but in recent months, the Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

His “association” with Scottie Pippen’s on-again, off-again ex-wife, Larsa, has become tabloid fodder, and now comes the news that he could be facing jail time for allegedly threatening a family with an assault rifle.

So what in the hell happened here?

According to Yahoo Sports and Kare11, back in September, a couple and their 13-year-old daughter pulled up to Beasley’s crib—which had been roped off—during a parade of homes tour. Beasley apparently wasn’t having it; he allegedly approached the car with an assault rifle in tow and told them to “get the fuck off” his property before pointing the gun at the car as it drove off.

After receiving multiple 911 calls, police then descended on Beasley’s crib with a search warrant and found a handgun, a 12-gauge shotgun, and 1.8 pounds of weed (which Beasley’s wife at the time, Montana Yao, told police was hers). Police also found surveillance footage in the home that showed Beasley grabbing a rifle and going outside at the time 911 was called, so it’s safe to assume that he’s in some pretty deep shit.

As a result of all of this, Beasley pleaded guilty on Monday to making threats of violence—a felony—in exchange for having a felony fifth-degree drug possession charge dropped.

During his virtual hearing, Beasley explained that the confrontation occurred because he had been incorrectly listed on the parade of homes. He also admitted that he was in possession of a weapon at the time and could’ve handled the situation differently.

“I could have retreated. I learned my lesson,” Beasley said, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office. “I was not in my right mind. I’m ready to move on.”

He also acknowledged that there were multiple people in the car when he pointed the assault rifle, but maintained that he was unaware of their ages.

Fresh off of signing a lucrative four-year, $60 million deal last month, this isn’t the type of energy Beasley needs to be bringing into the upcoming season. If convicted, he’s not only looking at 120 days in a workhouse but could face league discipline as well.