Cardi B made quick work out of Madonna after the legendary pop star disparaged her and other famous women in an Instagram post. On Friday, the singer paid homage to the thirty year anniversary of her “Sex” book by posting a somewhat shady message on her story:

“Thirty years ago I published a book called S.E.X. in addition to photos of me naked. There were photos of men kissing men, woman [sic] kissing woman, and me kissing everyone. I also wrote about my sexual fantasies and shared my point of view about sexuality in an ironic way.”

Madonna could have stopped there but she couldn’t help but stand tall on her soapbox. She continued:

“I spent the next few years being interviewed by narrow-minded people who tried to shame me for empowering myself as a woman. I was called a whore, a witch, a heretic and the devil. Now Cardi B can sing about her WAP. Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her a** and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball. You’re welcome b**ches.......”

Advertisement

She ended her words with the clown emoji. Cardi didn’t like how Madonna addressed her and went to Twitter to express her disdain. “I literally payed this woman homage so many times cause I grew up listening to her …she can make her point without putting clown emojis and getting slick out the mouth,” she stated. “These icons really become disappointments once u make it in the industry that’s why I keep to myself.”

G/O Media may get a commission 94% off Limited Time Offer: Microsoft Office Professional 2-Pack Extra 20% off: this week only.

This limited lifetime license includes the full suite of Microsoft Office, from the dreaded Excel to the idea-sparking PowerPoint. Buy two for $80 at StackSocial Advertisement

In now deleted tweets, Cardi went onto explain her perspective to those who questioned her defensiveness: “...SAY WAT YOU WANT TO SAY BUT DONT INSULT ME THE FUCK …nobody gonna lil girl me (specially a white woman).”

However, it didn’t take long for the two to patch things up. Cardi shared: “I talked to Madonna …It was beautiful….Have a great day and drive safely yallll.” Madonna replied that she “loved” her and the emcee returned the sentiment. But the real lesson here? Keep Cardi’s name ‘outcha mouth, plain and simple.