Us star Lupita Nyong’o will be taking her talents from the wonderful world of Wakanda to an eerily silent space for the upcoming prequel film, A Quiet Place: Day One.

According to Deadline, the idea for the forthcoming feature was based on an idea from John Krasinksi, the actor who starred and directed in the original A Quiet Place back in 2018. While plot details are being kept to a minimum, it is said that this new project won’t be a “threequel,” but rather a spinoff in the hopes of establishing some sort of QPCU—that’s Quiet Place Cinematic Universe. The third film of this franchise is set for some time in 2025, while Nyong’o’s project will come earlier in March 2024.

But luckily for you and I both, we won’t have to wait that long to see The 355 star on the big screen. As it’s been the word on the vibranium-laced streets for a while now, Nyong’o can be seen next in the highly-anticipated film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Written and directed by Ryan Coogler, the long-awaited sequel film will see Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s (played by the late Chadwick Boseman) death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters Friday, Nov. 11.