Luka Doncic Starting Over Dame Lillard In 2021 NBA All-Star Game and Twitter Is Having None Of It: 'I'm Done'

Photo : Abbie Parr ( Getty Images )

Dame Lillard doesn’t care.



For the past nine seasons, we’ve witnessed the Portland Trailblazer ascend into an all-time great who feeds on his complete disregard for his opponents’ dignity or critical opinions. Even his nickname, Logo Lillard, infers that he’ll destroy your soul from anywhere on the court—because proper decorum isn’t his ministry, nor is it a part of his repertoire.

The man truly does not give a fuck.

Advertisement

That being said, there are plenty of fans and members of the NBA fraternity who do. So when the 2021 NBA All-Star Game starters were announced on Thursday, it took all of about 1.3 seconds for everyone to notice a glaring omission.

All the usual suspects made the cut: Kyrie Irving, Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo round out the East, while Steph Curry, Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard and Nikola Jokic will hold it down for the West.

G/O Media may get a commission Click here for instant savings! NordVPN 2-Year Membership Subscribe for 2 years and get an extra 1-month, 1-year-, or 2-year plan added to your cart at checkout.

But.

Where.

Is.

Dame.

Lillard?

Of course, everyone can’t be an All-Star starter, but we’re talking about a man who committed first-degree murder on national television.

Advertisement

How in the hell did this happen?

Well, for one, Steph Curry is playing out of his damn mind this season after missing all but five games last year. But also, the All-Star Game is a popularity contest. So with fan voting accounting for 50 percent of the vote that determines the starting lineup—NBA players and media members only count for 25 percent—they ended up breaking the tie between Dame and Luka Doncic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So NBA world, how do y’all really feel about this grave injustice?

“Even before when I was playing you got voted in and the way it was broken down today, I still think Damon Lillard should be a starter,” Shaq said on Thursday’s NBA on TNT. “Based on what [Charles Barkley] and Kenny [Smith] always say, who has the better record and all of that, he’s actually playing better. Luka has more assists, but nobody is as feared in the game like the Damian Lillard guy. I’m sure he’s not upset about it, but time in and time out he’s been pushed off this list. So I would’ve liked to see him as a starter.”

Advertisement

Shaq’s co-host Kenny Smith echoed his sentiment.

“In a popularity contest, Luka’s going to win,” Smith said. “But like Shaq said, the most feared man in basketball right now is Damian Lillard.”

Advertisement

Pretty much.

Advertisement

While elsewhere, Twitter absorbed the brunt of people’s frustrations with Dame not getting the starting nod.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There isn’t a question in anybody’s mind that Dame will still make the team as a reserve, but the damage is done.

Advertisement

“No way Luka should be starting in front of Dame Dolla!!!” former NBA vet Kendrick Perkins tweeted. “The only problem I have with this. SMH”

Thankfully, Mr. Lillard remains unbothered.