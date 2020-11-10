LSU Football Player Koy Moore Says He Was ‘Violated Numerous Times’ by Baton Rouge Police Officers

Photo : Jonathan Bachman ( Getty Images )

Three Baton Rouge police officers are on leave this week after a confrontation with Louisiana State University football player Koy Moore, during which Moore said he was “violated numerous times.”

Moore, a freshman wide receiver for the team, posted a statement Sunday afternoon to his Twitter and Instagram accounts about the incident, which happened on Saturday night, ESPN reports.



“Last night I was approached by policeman [sic] they pulled guns on me assuming I had a gun and drugs,” he wrote. “I was violated numerous times even as going as far as trying to unzip my pants in search of a weapon that I repeatedly told them I did not have.”



Moore said he tried to record the harassment on his phone, but it was “snatched” by police.



“I could’ve lost my life and I know for a fact nothing would’ve happened to the guys who did it,” he said.



Moore’s IG post shows two police officers walking away from him in a parking garage, with two cruisers in the background.

Officials from across the university and the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the incident involving Moore soon after his posts went up.



Police Chief Murphy Paul said an internal investigation into the confrontation is underway, and that he’s placed the three officers involved in the incident on paid administrative leave.



“We appreciate Mr. Moore bringing this incident to our attention. As in every case, we will be collecting all available evidence and conducting interviews. Accountability and transparency are critical in building trust with the community. I pledge a thorough investigation into this complaint,” Paul said in the statement, according to CNN.



LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron released his own statement hours after Moore came forward about the incident with police. He confirmed that the university and the Baton Rouge Police Department were conducting investigations into Moore’s claims.



“While I cannot comment on the investigation, what I can say is that we must work collectively to embrace our differences. We have to listen, learn and come together to combat social injustice and racism if we are to create a safer and more equitable society for all people,” Orgeron wrote.



He told reporters on Monday that he had spoken to Moore, his mother and his brother that morning “to find out exactly what happened.”



“I was hurt. I was hurt to hear the things that went on,” the coach said. “I’m not happy about it. But I know that Chief is going to do the proper investigation. I just want the right thing to happen. And from what [Moore] told me and stuff like that, I just felt bad, felt bad that it happened to one of our players.”



In his statement Sunday, Moore alleged that it was his status as an LSU football player that kept police from causing further harm. LSU did not have a football game scheduled last week.



“As some celebrate the election of a new president understand the real problem[s] have not changed,” wrote the Kenner, La., native. “If I didn’t tell those incompetent officers that I was a LSU football player there’s no telling if I [would’ve] been here to tell the story.”

