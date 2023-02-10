Love Is Definitely in the Air With Our Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gift Guide

Have yet to get your loved one something special for Valentine's Day? Don't worry. We got you.

By
Jay Connor
 and Angela Johnson
Image for article titled Love Is Definitely in the Air With Our Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gift Guide
Photo: G-Stock Studio (Shutterstock)

I know why you’re here and your secret is safe with me.

Like far too many other red-blooded Americans with a pulse, you completely forgot that Valentine’s Day is less than a week away. As such, you’ve decided that now is the perfect time to scour the internet at the 11th hour in a courageous attempt to elude the cruel fate of sleeping on the couch, and frankly, I’d consider that a wise decision. Because while the best things in life are free, and love allegedly doesn’t cost a thing, a little thoughtfulness goes a long way on Valentine’s Day.

Thankfully, we at The Root are here to help.

Beau Joie Brut Champagne ($60)

Image for article titled Love Is Definitely in the Air With Our Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gift Guide
Image: BEAU JOIE BRUT

Please don’t ask me how to pronounce this because I’ll fail miserably, but I can’t think of a better way to toast to love than with a glass of Beau Joie Brut. 50 percent chardonnay, 40 percent pinot noir, and 100 percent delicious, if you’re in the market for a champagne with notes of lemon zest, freshly-squeezed citrus, and both Granny Smith and Golden Delicious apples, you’ve hit the jackpot. And can we take a moment to talk about how sexy this bottle is? If things don’t work out with your significant other, you can always hold hands with Beau Joie Brut in public.

Herd & Grace (Starting at $25)

Image for article titled Love Is Definitely in the Air With Our Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gift Guide
Image: Herd & Grace

Nothing says I love you like, “Baby, look at all these steaks I bought!”

Herd & Grace is the latest in a long line of premium, high-quality steak delivery services. However, the difference between this beef and its vastly inferior competitors is that it’s not only sourced from Australian and Tasmanian pastures, but you might actually see God after taking your first bite. As in he materializes out of thin air, waves at you after signing autographs, then goes, “You really thought Adam and Eve were the only things I created on the sixth day?”

Exactly. You need Herd & Grace in your life.

Confessions of a Rebel’s Get a Room ($125)

Image for article titled Love Is Definitely in the Air With Our Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gift Guide
Image: Confessions of a Rebel

I know giving perfume on Valentine’s Day might seem cliché but trust me, Confessions of a Rebel’s Get a Room is a gender-neutral fragrance that’s as seductive as its name implies. Hints of vanilla, fruit and spice join forces to make one sexy scent that might make it hard for you to get through your Valentine’s Day dinner.

The Koop’s Bubble Bath Candle ($32)

Image for article titled Love Is Definitely in the Air With Our Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gift Guide
Image: The Koop

Nothing says romance like candles, and this Bubble Bath candle from The Koop is perfect for setting the mood. With hints of coconut and sandalwood, you’ll feel like you’re taking a luxurious bath even if you’re not.

Love Poems by Nikki Giovanni

Image for article titled Love Is Definitely in the Air With Our Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gift Guide
Photo: Amazon

If you can’t write a love poem of your own, give your beloved a copy of Love Poems, a beautiful collection of poetry from the legendary Nikki Giovanni. Some are sweet, some are sexy, but they’re all proof that Ms. Giovanni is hands down one of the greatest poets of our time.

Grand Marnier Cuvée Loius Alexander ($60)

Image for article titled Love Is Definitely in the Air With Our Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gift Guide
Photo: Grand Marnier

I know, I know. Grand Marnier is bae.

But by a show of hands, how many of you have basked in the glory of their exquisite Cuvée Loius Alexander cognac? If so, you already know all about how its candied orange and macerated citrus fruit flavors are dampened by notes of pine and earl gray tea. And if not, the rest of us will try extremely hard not to judge you as our pinkies proceed to linger in the air.

Thankfully, Valentine’s Day is the perfect opportunity to find true love and salvation, so snatch this up post haste and receive your blessing.

Brandon Blackwood’s Kendrick Trunk ($320)

Image for article titled Love Is Definitely in the Air With Our Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gift Guide
Photo: Brandon Blackwood

Show your love to the fashion lover in your life with Bandon Blackwood’s Kendrick Trunk. Everything from the red leopard pony hair to the brass hardware just screams sexy.

 

Papier’s Splodge Notebook ($30)

Image for article titled Love Is Definitely in the Air With Our Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gift Guide
Photo: Papier

Of course, you want to know what’s on your lover’s mind. But sometimes, they need to write it down. (And sometimes, you just don’t want to hear that shit.) Give the object of your affection an outlet for their innermost thoughts with the Splodge Notebook from Papier. Customize it with lined or unlined paper and let them write away. Just promise them you won’t try to sneak a peek.

 

Heirloom’s Video Book (Starting at $50)

Image for article titled Love Is Definitely in the Air With Our Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gift Guide
Photo: Heirloom

If your memory is anything like mine, it’s not exactly the easiest thing to recall each of your favorite moments with your friends, family, and whoever snores next to you every night. Thankfully, Heirloom is here to save the day with its video book, which has approximately a 97.25 percent chance to make that special someone in your life get all lovey-dovey and burst into tears of unspeakable joy.

How it works is pretty simple: from your phone or computer, just upload your favorite pics and videos (you might wanna skip the one where they fell off that camel) and voila! The perfect Valentine’s Day gift.

Evan Alexander Grooming

Image for article titled Love Is Definitely in the Air With Our Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gift Guide
Photo: Evan Alexander

Word on the street is that a luxurious grooming regimen can upgrade a man’s entire life. (Ask Drake.) So if sex appeal is nowhere to be found on your horizon, I strongly suggest in investing in some of Evan Alexander’s wide range of hair products. From beard oils, to hydrating conditioners, to even hair repair serums (that LeBron bald spot ain’t gonna fix itself, kind sir), this Black-owned company prides itself on creating some of the best high-quality natural products for men of color in the history of Western Civilization.

