In Los Angeles today, all eyes will be on Nipsey Hussle’s memorial service. The funeral is expected to draw several thousands of mourners on the streets of L.A., where the funeral procession will do a 20- to 25-mile “Victory Lap” through the communities Nipsey advocated so fiercely for. The 21,000-seat Staples Center, where the rapper’s memorial service will be held, will also be filled to capacity.

Complimentary tickets for Nipsey’s “Celebration of Life” were sold out within minutes. The last time the Staples Center was used for a memorial service was for Michael Jackson in 2009, CNN reports.

The service is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. PDT/1 p.m. EDT; BET will broadcast the homegoing for the slain rapper and community advocate live online, on its Facebook page, and on TV. The music streaming platform Tidal announced on Wednesday that it will also stream the memorial to all, (yes, including non-subscribers).

Nipsey’s body will be interred at Forest Lawn Memorial park following the service.

Born Ermias Asghedom, the Eritrean-American rapper’s death has profoundly affected artists and fans across the country. A widely respected advocate and entrepreneur, Nipsey frequently spoke about the importance of investing in and preserving black communities.

“I just want to give back in an effective way,” Nipsey told The Los Angeles Times in 2018. “I remember being young and really having the best intentions and not being met on my efforts. You’re, like, ‘I’m going to really lock into my goals and my passion and my talents’ but you see no industry support. You see no structures or infrastructure built, and you get a little frustrated.”

Nipsey’s family and loved ones, including girlfriend Lauren London, are expected to attend, as are prominent members of L.A.’s hip hop community.

The 33-year-old was gunned down on March 31 outside of his Marathon Clothing store in South L.A. On Tuesday, Los Angeles City Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson announced the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and West Slauson Avenue will be named Ermias “Nipsey Hussle” Asghedom Square to commemorate the artist and advocate.

Offering words of encouragement to Nipsey’s fans this week, his mother, Angelique Smith said she is at peace with her son’s death.

“Because Nipsey is great,” she said. “And now he’s even greater because he has no bounds and no limits. His energy is everywhere.”