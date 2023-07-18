Dope Black Plus-Size Fashion Designers You Need to Know

Fashion

Dope Black Plus-Size Fashion Designers You Need to Know

We found flowy kaftans, sexy evening gowns and more made with curvy girls in mind

By
Angela Johnson
Image for article titled Dope Black Plus-Size Fashion Designers You Need to Know
Photo: Rebdolls.com

According to a study by the International Journal of Fashion Design, Technology and Education, the average American woman wears between a Misses size 16–18, which is equivalent to a Women’s Plus size 20W. But while the plus size clothing market is worth nearly $25 billion, many brands ignore this group completely, leaving customers with few choices.

Thankfully, there are some amazing Black designers and artists who believe that fashionable clothing options shouldn’t stop at size 8 and are doing their part to make sure dope style is available to everyone. These are some of our favorite Black plus-sized fashions.

Zelie for She

Image for article titled Dope Black Plus-Size Fashion Designers You Need to Know
Photo: zelieforshe.com

LA-based designer Elann Zelie is the force behind Zelie for She, a body-positive line for women wearing sizes up to 3X. “I’m creating for women,” Zelie says on her site. “We are the creator of all beings, so I want them to look like goddesses in their natural surroundings which is Mother Nature.”

We love the A Field of Love Kaftan, a colorful and universally flattering maxi length kaftan that’s perfect for lounging.

Zelie for She

Image for article titled Dope Black Plus-Size Fashion Designers You Need to Know
Photo: zelieforshe.com

We couldn’t pick just one item from the Zelie for She collection, so we had to show some love to the Studio 54 Dress, a sexy sequined dress that lets you channel your inner disco diva.

Christian Omeshun

Image for article titled Dope Black Plus-Size Fashion Designers You Need to Know
Photo: christianomeshun.com

Christian Omeshun owner and head designer A’shontay Hubbard wanted to provide curvy girls with an alternative to the mostly unflattering and cheaply made clothing options she found dominating the plus size clothing market. And she did just that with a line of sophisticated fashions for sizes 12 - 32.

We love the adjustable hem on the Kendi String Rouched Dress, a body con dress that hugs your curves in all the right places.

Onion Cut & Sewn

Image for article titled Dope Black Plus-Size Fashion Designers You Need to Know
Photo: whitneymero.com

If you’re looking for feminine chic, it doesn’t get much better than Onion Cut & Sewn, Whitney Mero’s line of dresses and separates that are both beautiful and comfortable. The clothes are made to your measurements, so although you’ll have to wait a little longer for your items to ship, you can guarantee a great fit.

We are living for this gold dot drape halter that’s perfect for when you want to see and be seen.

Onion Cut & Sewn

Image for article titled Dope Black Plus-Size Fashion Designers You Need to Know
Photo: whitneymero.com

There are so many great pieces in the Onion Cut & Sewn collection. But another one of our favorites is this short-sleeved crop with cowl. Whether you pair it with a skirt from the collection or a pair of jeans from your closet, the unique shape will instantly elevate your look.

Lorenza James

Image for article titled Dope Black Plus-Size Fashion Designers You Need to Know
Photo: lorenzajames.com

Lorenza James is on a mission to “empower women to live boldly in their self expression through fashion,” with fun and flirty clothes for sizes 10 - 32.

Available in white and pink, Misty is a cute cropped harem pant that’s sure to be the star of your summer nights.

Rebdolls

Image for article titled Dope Black Plus-Size Fashion Designers You Need to Know
Photo: rebdolls.com

Grisel Paula launched Rebdolls in 2014 as a place where fashion is all-inclusive. Paula takes her company’s slogan, #SEXYFORALL, seriously, making figure- flattering clothes for sizes S - 5X.

The Good Catch One-Shoulder Cut Out Bikini Top and High Waist Bikini Bottom combo is one of our favorites from the swim collection.

Rebdolls

Image for article titled Dope Black Plus-Size Fashion Designers You Need to Know
Photo: Rebdolls.com

It doesn’t get much sexier than the Makena Satin Pleated Asymmetrical Midi Bodycon Dress. The asymmetrical hem, the cutout and the one shoulder work together to make this a showstopper.

JIBRI

Image for article titled Dope Black Plus-Size Fashion Designers You Need to Know
Photo: jibrionline.com

Since 2009, designer Jasmine Elder has been creating comfortable and creative clothes for JIBRI, her contemporary fashion line for fashion-conscious women sizes 10 - 28. From loungewear to evening wear, she’s got you covered.

This Warm Gingham High Waist Slouch Pants Set is a lightweight cotton gauze outfit that’s ready for anything. It features a pair of smocked waist pant and a sexy one-shoulder top.

Honey’s Child Boutique

Image for article titled Dope Black Plus-Size Fashion Designers You Need to Know
Photo: honeys-child.com

New looks drop every week at Honey’s Child Boutique. Owner Letitia Young is on a mission to give curvy girls the fly fashion they want. And she does just that with figure-flattering looks that work for day and night.

Look good without trying with the Let it Happen Romper. The rayon/polyester blend has just enough stretch to make you think you’re wearing your comfiest pair of pajamas.

Courtney Noelle

Image for article titled Dope Black Plus-Size Fashion Designers You Need to Know
Photo: courtneynoelle.com

Courtney Noelle is a Brooklyn-based designer who makes beautifully luxe ready-to-wear and custom designer clothing for sizes 10 - 28.

How can you keep still when you’re wearing the Quinn skirt? This fun knee-length fringe number is available in black and white.

Ayamani Design Co

Image for article titled Dope Black Plus-Size Fashion Designers You Need to Know
Photo: shopayamani.com

Ayamani Design Co is an online boutique that specializes in fashion for curves. We fell hard for Falling for You, a statement piece that fits sizes S - 4X. The versatile piece can be worn as a dress or a sweater over jeans or leggings.

Ayamani Design Co

Image for article titled Dope Black Plus-Size Fashion Designers You Need to Know
Photo: shopayamani.com

The Very Wide Leg Pants are giving serious boho chic vibes. We loved them styled here with the floor-length kimono. Or try wearing them with a crop top or fitted tee for a casual and cute look.

Body by Love

Image for article titled Dope Black Plus-Size Fashion Designers You Need to Know
Photo: bodybylove.com

Check out Body by Love, an online boutique which sells trendy clothes made with curvy girls in mind. Whether you’re looking for a sexy tube dress or a colorful kimono, this place has you covered.

Everything about the Daisy Colorblocked Rib Tank Top and Skirt Set screams summer. The bright colors and the bodycon silhouette make this the perfect outfit for brunch.

