Dope Black Plus-Size Fashion Designers You Need to Know

According to a study by the International Journal of Fashion Design, Technology and Education, the average American woman wears between a Misses size 16–18, which is equivalent to a Women’s Plus size 20W. But while the plus size clothing market is worth nearly $25 billion, many brands ignore this group completely, leaving customers with few choices.
Thankfully, there are some amazing Black designers and artists who believe that fashionable clothing options shouldn’t stop at size 8 and are doing their part to make sure dope style is available to everyone. These are some of our favorite Black plus-sized fashions.