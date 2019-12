If it were possible to encapsulate the sentiment of an entire decade, the last 10 years could be distilled down to one word:

“Nah.”

Whether it was Black Lives Matter demonstrations, Colin Kaepernick taking a knee or white people burning Nikes they bought from J.C. Penney, it is impossible to recap 2010-2019 without taking a look at how protest and resistance defined the last decade.

Take a look at our list of the most important movements from “The Decade of ‘Nah.’”