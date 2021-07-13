Look at This Sneak Peek...Isn't It Neat? Halle Bailey Confirms Live-Action The Little Mermaid Has Wrapped Filming

Halle Bailey of Chloe x Halle attends FOX’s Teen Choice Awards 2019 on August 11, 2019. Photo : Rich Fury ( Getty Images )

Here is where I insert the “OMG it’s happening” gif from The Office because… OMG, it’s happening!

What’s “it?” The upcoming live-action reboot of The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey! The film made quite the splash as soon as casting for the titular role was announced. U nfortunately, a bulk of that splash was caused by racists with the evil eel aura of Flotsam and Jetsam, because they couldn’t fathom Ariel as a Black girl.



But, now we have some wholesome news!



If you’ve been following Halle’s Instagram page, she’s been posting pics on location in Italy while strategically hiding her lovely locs under head scarve s, hats and hoodies to avoid revealing the final style.



On Monday, Halle gave us the first look as Ariel (yes, with the tail!) in a stunning photo along the Italian coast and reflected on the journey from audition to wrapping film production.



“And just like that..that’s a wrap ❤️after auditioning for this film when I was 18 just about to turn 19, to now finishing filming through a pandemic when T turned 21...we have finally made it...💖,” Halle began in her IG caption.

“I feel so grateful to have experienced this film in all of its glory...it has been the toughest experience being away from everything and everyone I’ve ever known, to feeling self-doubt/ loneliness, but also feeling such freedom and perseverance as I’ve reached the end. This experience has made me so much stronger than I ever thought I could be,” she added.



I’m very very amped and in countdown mode—though I’m not sure what I’m counting down to since there’s no official release date announced yet. Simply put, I’m excited AF. In fact, shortly after seeing the pic, I tweeted this:



It’s true, and I’m sure all fans are anticipating how Halle will deliver Ariel’s hero song “Part of Your World,” famously sung by Jodi Benson in the 1989 animated film, but I’m specifically awaiting that fire-burn moment.



Overall, I’m looking forward to being part of Halle’s world as live-action Ariel when The Little Mermaid debuts. Now...we await the first trailer!

