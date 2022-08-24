The woman accused of throwing a racist Juneteenth party, which a Black firefighter was invited to, was previously a racist Twitter troll, according to The New York Post. After facing the consequences of her behavior, she held a press conference in an effort to clear her name and apologize.



To recap, Mary Nicosia and her husband, Nicholas, threw a shindig at their Rochester, NY mansion. The party featured a Trump cutout and KFC buckets placed in front of Juneteenth flags. After Jerrod Jones, a Black firefighter, was invited to the party, he filed a notice to sue. Following that moment, Nicosia and her husband were under the fire of cancel culture. As expected, her Twitter pages were found and racist tweets, exposed.

“In full disclosure, I do have a Twitter parody account that operates under a veil of a persona and I have made blatantly racist comments under that persona,” said Nicosia in the press conference. Trust me, it only gets worse.

More from Nicosia’s press conference from The Daily Mail:

The Nicosia’s and their attorney mentioned the phrase ‘cancel culture’ multiple times. While Mary said: ‘The allegations of this narrative have caused my family almost unbearable pain.’ She also said: ‘I’m here to defend myself from false claims of racism.’

She continued: ‘I grew up in East Cleveland. Very diverse community. And I would challenge you that you would find anyone in the community that would tell you that I am. Nonetheless, I hold myself accountable. I’m ashamed.’

Well, well, isn’t the good old “I grew up in a Black neighborhood so I can’t be racist,” excuse. What’s even more amusing is that she claims these racism allegations are false…while admitting she wrote racist tweets. Something isn’t touching and agreeing.

Her attorney, Corey Hogan, insisted Nicosia doesn’t have a “racist bone in her body.” You sure? Take a look at what the internet found on Nicosia.

Yes, there’s more. Read more from The NY Post:

Nicosia’s husband, Dr. Nicholas Nicosia, also spoke, insisting that “there’s been nothing with any interaction with us that would even suggest that we’re racist.” Instead, he complained, it was “cancel culture” — calling it “an organized, malicious, well-orchestrated, politically charged attack” motivated in part because they were seen as a “snooty couple that lives in a big mansion.” “It took me 32 years to build my reputation, and less than two hours to destroy it,” he sniffed.

Since the party, Mary Nicosia was suspended from the board of the Landmark Society of Western New York where was vice president and Captain Jeffrey Krywy, who invited Jerrod Jones, has resigned from the fire department.

Jones filed a $4 million lawsuit against the City of Rochester and the fire department. His attorney, Nate McMurray, said this lil’ press conference will be used as evidence going forward.

