Screenshot: ABC7

Another day, another racist white man kirking out in public. This time it happened on the Long Island Railroad, and the unidentified white man had a few unkind words for a black passenger.

Although the incident happened on April 19, it only made its way to social media this week. In the cell phone video, a white man on the Jamaica to Valley Stream train had a 10-minute hate filled rant towards a black woman, and called her everything from a monkey-fucker, to a bitch.

The passenger who filmed the tirade said the black woman the tirade was directed to was being loud on the train and annoyed Mr. I’m About to Bust a Vein.



“Apparently she was being too loud, I don’t know, I personally didn’t hear her,” the passenger told ABC7. “He started calling her a bitch and then another young woman stuck up for her, and was like ‘you don’t speak to people like that’ and then it kinda just escalated into being more racist.”



The LIRR is now investigating the incident and I’m pretty sure this loser will eventually be identified.

“This language is offensive, completely inappropriate, and has no place in our society, let alone on the Long Island Rail Road. We are actively investigating this report,” a LIRR spokesperson said.

