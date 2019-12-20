Lizzo Ready to Shake Things Up on SNL, Eddie Murphy will Bring Entire Family and Maybe Some Old Characters

Photo : YouTube

Tomorrow, Eddie Murphy will finally return to the Saturday Night Live stage.

And everyone is excited that the Brooklyn-born comedy king will host the variety-sketch comedy series for the first time as host in 35 years—including this week’s musical guest Lizzo.

The body-positive pop music sensation couldn’t contain her excitement about Murphy’s comeback during a trailer promoting the SNL show, which airs this Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

“And when I heard, I was like ‘awwwww, let’s go, let’s go, let’s go Sexual Chocolate,” she gushed as she broke out into a twerk break. “Hercules,” she said before laughing, alongside Murphy and longtime SNL cast member Kenan Thompson.

The “Juice” singer isn’t the only one happy to see Murphy back where he started.

Murphy’s entire tribe will be in 30 Rock, too.



“My kids have all flown in for this, they’re all flying out. So they’ll watch it,” the 50-year-old funnyman told Today show host Al Roker on Thursday.

Murphy is the father of 10 kids.

On Thursday, NBC released a dramatic promotional black and white video with the Coming To America star slowly walking down the iconic NBC halls as Lizzo’s “Cuz I Love You” blares in the background.

In the clip, Murphy struts into Studio 8H as if he’s never left and whips off his eyeglasses as he stares into the camera—like the legend he is.

His comedic personality shines through as he briefly wiggles his eyebrows and grins before the screen suddenly goes dark.

A special playlist of Murphy’s iconic skits and appearances, such as Mister Robinson’s Neighborhood and White Like Me and nearly 100 throwback clips are featured on SNL’s official YouTube page.

Murphy was previously a cast member from 1980 through 1984 and last hosted the show in 1984.



He also briefly returned for the show’s 40th anniversary special in 2015.