International advocacy group Global Citizen just announced part of their lineup for this year’s Global Citizen Live, The Root has learned.

Advertisement

Per a press release, the historic 24-hour live event is a part of Global Citizen’s yearlong Recovery for the World campaign, which aims to help end the pandemic by calling on governments, philanthropists and the private sector for financial commitments to kickstart a global recovery with the continent of Africa as its jumping-off point.

More on the specific asks, per the release:

Global Citizen Live will call on world leaders, major corporations, and foundations to prioritize: Donating at least 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to those most in need by September. While about 50% of the US and EU are fully vaccinated and oversupplied with doses, less than 2% of Africa is protected just as the continent is experiencing a devastating third wave with deaths reaching record peaks.

Reverting the Hunger Crisis affecting 41 million people on the brink of famine by urgently contributing enough meals to feed everyone for the next year.

Combating catastrophic climate change by securing commitments from the world’s largest companies to develop verified science-based targets to reach net zero emissions, and pledge to conserve, restore and grow at least 1 billion additional trees by 2022 towards the trillion trees movement.

Spanning across six continents, recently announced artists include Lizzo, Meek Mill, Burna Boy and Jon Batiste, who will perform in New York City. H.E.R., Doja Cat, and Angélique Kidjo will be sharing their talents from Paris, France. Femi Kuti, Made Kuti and Tiwa Savage will be bringing the tunes from Lagos, Nigeria. Additionally, Usher and The Weeknd have also been tapped to perform with more artists and locations set to be announced later this month.

“Lagos State is thrilled to be a part of Global Citizen Live. With the challenges of rising poverty, hunger and vaccine inequity facing Africa, we need businesses and governments around the world to respond to the call of citizens, stand in solidarity with the people of Africa, and commit to defending the planet and defeating poverty and inequality,” said Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in a statement.

The worldwide event will air across ABC, ABC News Live, BBC, FX, iHeartRadio, Hulu, YouTube, TIME, Twitter and more on September 25. For more information about Global Citizen’s campaign and how to take part or for tickets to the Paris and New York City festivals, visit GlobalCitizenLive.org.



