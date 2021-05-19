Livestream: What Does Palestine Mean for Black America?

If you’ve been concerned about the violent images and videos coming out of the Gaza Strip and the East Jerusalem neighborhood Sheikh Jarrah but don’t fully grasp why it’s happening, or if you’re wondering why Black Lives Matter recently came out in solidarity with the Palestinian people, please join the Dream Defenders and U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights on Wednesday at 8 p.m. for a discussion on what the plight of the Palestinian people has to do with Black America.
Advertisement
Panelists will include:
- Vic Mensa, rapper
- Anwar Hadid, Palestinian-American model
- Mohammed el-Kurd, Palestinian activist
- Angela Davis, activist and academic
- Aja Monet, poet and activist
- Ahmad Abuznaid, Founder of the Dream Defenders and Executive Director of U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights
- Janaya “Future” Kahn, activist
Tune in from 8-9:30 p.m. ET for the panel discussion, “What Does Palestine Mean for Black America,” hosted by the Dream Defenders and U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights.
DISCUSSION