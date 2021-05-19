Livestream: What Does Palestine Mean for Black America?

If you’ve been concerned about the violent images and videos coming out of the Gaza Strip and the East Jerusalem neighborhood Sheikh Jarrah but don’t fully grasp why it’s happening, or if you’re wondering why Black Lives Matter recently came out in solidarity with the Palestinian people, please join the Dream Defenders and U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights on Wednesday at 8 p.m. for a discussion on what the plight of the Palestinian people has to do with Black America.

Panelists will include:



Vic Mensa, rapper

Anwar Hadid, Palestinian-American model

Mohammed el-Kurd, Palestinian activist

Angela Davis, activist and academic

Aja Monet, poet and activist

Ahmad Abuznaid, Founder of the Dream Defenders and Executive Director of U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights

Janaya “Future” Kahn, activist

Tune in from 8-9:30 p.m. ET for the panel discussion, “What Does Palestine Mean for Black America,” hosted by the Dream Defenders and U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights.