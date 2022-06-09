Back in March, we introduced you to Everything Legendary, a plant-based meat brand created by three friends on a mission to get Black folks excited about eating healthy. After a successful dip into the Shark Tank, they convinced Mark Cuban to invest $300,000 for a 22 percent stake in the company. Since their episode aired, Everything Legendary has been able to get its plant-based products in more than 3,000 grocery stores around the country, including Publix, Target, Safeway and Ralphs.



And things just keep getting better. Everything Legendary will now be the featured plant-based burger at many of Live Nation’s venues and festivals across the United States, including all House of Blues restaurants. In a June 9 press release shared with The Root, the leading live entertainment company announced an investment in the company that will add their vegan-friendly products to the menu at select festivals, clubs and theaters across the country. Everything Legendary products were recently featured at Broccoli City Festival in Washington D.C. and the Roots Picnic in Philly.

Advertisement

“Fans create lifelong memories enjoying live music, and everything they enjoy while at the show has the potential to make that memory even better,” said Tom See, COO, Venue Nation. “By partnering with Everything Legendary we’re excited to bring plant-based items to our events so fans have even more sustainable options to choose from.”



And the friends who were inspired to start their company to help family members struggling with health issues are thrilled to have the opportunity to share their product with millions.

“We’re on a mission to not just win over taste buds but also eating habits, encouraging people across the country to adopt healthier alternatives, and I’ve been especially proud that we’ve helped power this movement in the Black community where veganism is on the rise,” said Duane “Myko” Cheers, Everything Legendary’s co-founder. “With the investment and partnership of Live Nation we’ll be serving up our amazing flavor to millions of music fans.”

