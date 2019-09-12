Photo: AP Photo (David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON—Will Kamala Harris drag Joe Biden up to high heaven before her colored brethren at Texas Southern University? I don’t know if white men have edges, but I am sure the Senator from California will try and snatch Biden’s for sure. And will Cory Booker make another Kool-Aid reference? The youngins love Bernie Sanders, so will he be the one winning over students’ support on campus after the night ends?



Then we have Elizabeth “Bustin’ Caps” Warren. Will Houston be the second city in which she kills another white man on national television? Read my dispatch from Detroit about why John Delaney’s body is still at the Fox Theater because the morgue ain’t pick it up yet.

That’s why Delaney’s not here tonight, FYI. She killed that white man.

As I wrote in my first dispatch from Houston, the candidate line-up tonight is Vice President Joe Biden; Senators Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, and Amy Klobuchar; Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana; former Housing Secretary Julián Castro; former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke; and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

Tonight is gonna be interesting, as the candidates will be speaking before a campus of black students at a black school. I just hope none of them pull a Hillary Clinton and come in with a fake southern drawl.

Stay tuned, fam!