Lindsey Graham Refers to Jim Crow as the 'Good Old Days.' He Says He Was Being Sarcastic, I Say He Was Being Sar-racist

Photo : Samuel Corum ( Getty Images )

So...



Why can’t South Carolina Senator and official Trump foot-in-mouth-remover (it’s a full-time job with political benefits) Lindsey Graham (R) seem to stop saying shit that sounds so racist he’s forced to explain why it wasn’t racist at all?

Advertisement

Graham is being called out by his Democratic opponent in the upcoming 2020 election, Jaime Harrison, for referring to the segregation era as the “good old days” during a confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

Advertisement

From The Hill:

Graham made his comment while asking Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett about her views of so-called superprecedents, which she has loosely defined as Supreme Court rulings which are so well settled that no one in the country is thinking of challenging them. Seeking to clarify Barrett’s view of Brown v. Board of Education, in which the Supreme Court outlawed segregation in public schools, Graham said “you’re not aware of any effort to go back to the good old days of segregation by a legislative body.” The comment appeared to be a flippant, off-the-cuff remark and didn’t draw any immediate rebuke from any Democrats at the hearing.

So after Harrison tweeted, “@LindseyGrahamSC just called segregation ‘the good old days’ The good old days for who, Senator? It’s 2020, not 1920. Act like it,” Graham got all in his Black-tose intolerant feelings about it and wagged his old decrepit-ass finger at his opponent for taking him out of context.

“It was with deep sarcasm that I suggested that some legislative body would want to yearn for the good old days of segregation,” Graham said while the hearing was in recess. “The point that I’m trying to make...there is nobody in America in the legislative arena wanting to take us back to that dark period in American history. For my opponent to suggest that says far more about him than me.”

Advertisement

Oh...Oh...Oh shit...Oh shit, hold up, bruh...

What do you mean by “dark” period in history, Senator Graham crack...(actually, I’m pretty sure my editors aren’t going to let me write that. I’ll start over.)

Advertisement

I would be willing to believe that Graham was just being a flippant ass hole—after all, even if he felt that way he’s not so dense that he’d make a comment like that on national television during a national race reckoning and weeks away from a national election—but this isn’t the first time he’s said something like this recently.

Last week, while speaking at a forum for South Carolina Senate candidates, Graham came dangerously close to sounding like he was saying that only conservative Black people were safe to walk the streets of S.C.

Advertisement

“I care about everybody,” Graham said. “If you’re a young African American, an immigrant, you can go anywhere in this state. You just need to be conservative, not liberal.”

Advertisement

Graham—who I’m just going to call Lindsey Marshmallow because graham crackers are brown as is chocolate and I’m pretty sure Lindsey’s pasty ass wants to segregate our s’mores—will tell you this one was taken out of context too. He’ll tell you his comment was about what it takes to win a senate seat in his state and that he wasn’t saying South Carolina is a place Black conservatives can tap dance roam around freely but it be comes a sundown town for negroes who are left of center.

Here’s a little more of what he said during the forum as reported by Business Insider:

“Do I believe that our cops are systemically racist? No. Do I believe that South Carolina is a racist state? No,” Graham said at the event. “To young people of color, to young immigrants, this is a great state. The one thing I can say without any doubt, you can be an African American and go to the Senate. You just have to share the values of our state.” Graham then pointed to Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, “the only African American Republican in the country,” he said. Graham also name-dropped “daughter of Indian Americans” Nikki Haley, who is the former governor of South Carolina. “In South Carolina, folks, it’s not about the color of your skin or where you came from, it’s about your ideas,” Graham continued.

Advertisement

All i’m saying is this: Besides the current president whose asshole the incumbent senator uses as a nose-sleeve, I’m not sure I can think of many white people who have as much trouble not “accidentally” saying racist shit like Lindsey Marshmallow does.

Anyway, in a press release sent to The Root, Harrison’s campaign spokesman, Guy King, said the following:

“Yet again, Lindsey Graham has proven that he’s completely out of touch with the South Carolina of today. Even as peaceful protestors demonstrate across our state for equality and justice, Lindsey can’t help but refer fondly to a time of violent oppression and segregation against African Americans. It’s time for new leadership that is reflective of the New South, that is bold, inclusive and diverse. Lindsey Graham has lost his moral compass.”