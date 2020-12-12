Lil Wayne Pleads Guilty To Federal Gun Charge, Could Go To Prison for 10 Years

Photo : Matt Winkelmeyer ( Getty Images )

Lil Wayne could be headed to the slammer based on federal charges for illegal possession of a firearm.



AP reports that the 38-year-old rapper, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter, on Friday pled guilty in a Miami court to charges related to an incident last December when federal agents searched his private plane and found a gold-plated weapon and a whole bunch of drugs.

The results of that search put Lil Wayne in hot water because he was previously convicted and sentenced to eight years in prison on weapons charges and has been barred from possessing firearms since then.

The rapper took responsibility for having the weapon in a remote hearing with a U.S. District Judge. He now awaits sentencing, which will happen at a hearing scheduled for January 28.

A release from the South Florida U.S. Attorney’s office said an anonymous tip led agents to Lil Wayne’s plane at Opa Locka Airport on December 23, 2019, where they found a gold-plated Remington 1911, .45-caliber handgun loaded with six rounds of ammunition in the rapper’s bag. Also in his possession was “personal use amounts of cocaine, ecstasy, and oxycodone.”

Lil Wayne made headlines this October when he came out in public support of Trump’s re-election campaign and praised the president for criminal reform.

“He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done,” the rapper tweeted with a picture of him grinning next to Trump and giving a thumbs up.



Wayne faces up to 10 years in prison for the firearm possession charge, but it remains to be seen if he will receive that full sentence.