Lil Nas X Reveals Trailer for Montero Cinematic Universe, aka His Debut Album, and Wow, This Kid Is Really Iconic

Lil Nas X attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo : Rich Fury ( Getty Images )

Lil Nas X has definitely collected all the infinity stones.

I mean, he’s angered straight folks, gay folks, religious folks, country music fans and folks, and hip-hop music fans and just folks. Forget Thanos; it’s ThaNas X now!

And just like the not-so-jolly purple giant, it seems Lil Nas X has finally snapped his fingers to bring us his long-awaited debut album, aptly titled Montero. Per Variety, the “Rodeo” artists released the trailer for the album Tuesday afternoon in true Marvel-esque fashion.

““MONTERO” THE DEBUT ALBUM. COMING SOON!,” he wrote in a post to Twitter with a superhero and star emoji.

Starting with a montage of nearly all his music video personas and characters (Chris Rock and Billy Ray Cyrus also make a cameo too), the trailer’s background music then transitions from a superhero-theme song to a snippet of one of his upcoming tracks, “Industry Baby.” (And if it wasn’t apparent from his smooch-worthy performance over the weekend, Lil Nas X is definitely here to shake up the industry, baby! Okurrrt.)

It is interesting, however, that we’re just now getting a debut album from him after all the massive success he’s seen since “Old Town Road.” Blame it on the increasingly short patience and high demand of a world that seemingly revolves around social media, I guess he’s taking a page out of H.E.R.’s book.

At any rate, here’s to hoping that maybe there will be a Marvel x Lil Nas X collab in the future. Could you imagine? Maybe he could hop on a track for the upcoming Black Panther sequel. Or maybe he could be a badass villain. Killmonger is dead after all, right? And if we’re all completely honest: Lil Nas X’ devil get up in that “Montero” video was giving big HIM vibes (if you know, you know).

I guess we’ll just have to wait and see!