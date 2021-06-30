Lil Nas X Reveals Trailer for Montero Cinematic Universe, aka His Debut Album, and Wow, This Kid Is Really Iconic

Lil Nas X has definitely collected all the infinity stones.
I mean, he’s angered straight folks, gay folks, religious folks, country music fans and folks, and hip-hop music fans and just folks. Forget Thanos; it’s ThaNas X now!
And just like the not-so-jolly purple giant, it seems Lil Nas X has finally snapped his fingers to bring us his long-awaited debut album, aptly titled Montero. Per Variety, the “Rodeo” artists released the trailer for the album Tuesday afternoon in true Marvel-esque fashion.
““MONTERO” THE DEBUT ALBUM. COMING SOON!,” he wrote in a post to Twitter with a superhero and star emoji.
Starting with a montage of nearly all his music video personas and characters (Chris Rock and Billy Ray Cyrus also make a cameo too), the trailer’s background music then transitions from a superhero-theme song to a snippet of one of his upcoming tracks, “Industry Baby.” (And if it wasn’t apparent from his smooch-worthy performance over the weekend, Lil Nas X is definitely here to shake up the industry, baby! Okurrrt.)
It is interesting, however, that we’re just now getting a debut album from him after all the massive success he’s seen since “Old Town Road.” Blame it on the increasingly short patience and high demand of a world that seemingly revolves around social media, I guess he’s taking a page out of H.E.R.’s book.
At any rate, here’s to hoping that maybe there will be a Marvel x Lil Nas X collab in the future. Could you imagine? Maybe he could hop on a track for the upcoming Black Panther sequel. Or maybe he could be a badass villain. Killmonger is dead after all, right? And if we’re all completely honest: Lil Nas X’ devil get up in that “Montero” video was giving big HIM vibes (if you know, you know).
I guess we’ll just have to wait and see!
DISCUSSION
Lil Nas X really is just a fun artist to follow. What isn’t there to like? He has Naruto characters in his red carpet outfit, his shoes made Nike look stupid, and he’s grinding on devils while putting out great hits.
And he’s still technically a country artist, right? Lionel Richie never would’ve predicated this would be the new genesis of the genre.