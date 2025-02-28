Lil Baby Breaks Silence on Atlanta Police's Claims He's Responsible For the Deaths of Two Teenagers

After being called out by the Atlanta Police Department (APD) for contributing to the death of two innocent teenage boys, Lil Baby is looking to clear his name of any wrongdoing. Especially the claim that he is “cowardly” for his actions.

On Friday, the “WHAM” rapper’s attorneys, Drew Findling and Marissa Goldberg, responded to the allegations made by the APD, saying in a statement to FOX 5 Atlanta, “The part of the press conference on Wednesday by the Atlanta Police Department that made an obvious reference to Dominique Jones [Lil Baby] was complete and total nonsense.”

They continued, “To say that he couldn’t shoot a music video in his hometown, a place that he loves and has continued to uplift, is disgraceful. Even more, the location for a major music video shoot is a decision made by a professional team and is not a decision made by any individual.”

Baby also responded to the claims Thursday evening, writing on Instagram, “Thanks for all the concerns, Please don’t be misinformed by fake news!”

What the Atlanta Police Department Said About Lil Baby

During a press conference on Wednesday, Feb. 26, officials from the APD announced the arrests of seven people who are charged with the July 2024 murder of 13-year-old boys, Jakody Davis and Lamon Freeman.

Major Ralph Woolfolk said during the press conference, “Lamon Friedman was allowed to be a 13-year-old for 27 minutes before gang violence ultimately took his life. Gang violence that was orchestrated by adults.”

“Cowardly acts of an Atlanta-based rapper that decided to go over into a rival gang stronghold and shoot a music video in a place that he knew he should not have been,” he later added. “In the subsequent days, we saw homicides and shootings and, ultimately, the deaths of two children as a result of his cowardly actions and you know who you are.”

It was confirmed that Woolfolk was referencing Lil Baby after WSB-TV obtained arrest warrants that referenced Dominique Jones, the rapper’s government name.

Why the APD thinks Lil Baby contributed to the shooting

In May 2024, Baby filmed a music video in rival gang territory that resulted in three men being shot on his set.

A month later, in response to the shooting, seven men who were reportedly a part of a rival gang ambushed a birthday party that resulted in the death of Freeman and Davis, per WSB-TV. The party was in celebration of Freeman’s 14th birthday and took place outside of his home.

Although these two teenagers were fatally shot, it was confirmed that they were innocent bystanders in the shooting and not gang-affiliated.

The APD believes that Baby should’ve known that he was shooting a music video in a dangerous area and essentially instigated a gang war between two factions.

Although the Atlanta MC is not currently facing any criminal charges, the APD is publicly stating that he could’ve been more responsible in preventing the deaths of Freeman and Davis.