Like Ron DeSantis, These Presidential Candidates Use Hate To Try to Win The White House

Trump, the twice-impeached former president who has boasted white supremacy and xenophobia with policies reflecting this, announced in November that he is tossing his proverbial hat in the ring come 2024. However, he is currently facing a plethora of legal woes and at this point has been indicted so many times he may actually spend the rest of his life in prison. If elected, though, he vowed to pardon that white supremacists who stormed the Capitol on January 6.