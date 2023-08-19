Like Ron DeSantis, These Presidential Candidates Use Hate To Try to Win The White House

Ever since Ron DeSantis announced his bid for the White House in the upcoming election, a slew of Republicans crawled out of the woodwork to also share their presidential ambitions. DeSantis has built his platform using hate through legislation like his infamous “Don’t Say Gay” bill and his recent decision to have Florida history books teach students that slavery was beneficial for Black people. Republicans have always operated this way and his opponents, listed here, are no different.
Nikki Haley
The former governor of South Carolina stands by the notion that Ron DeSantis’ hateful “Don’t Say Gay” policy didn’t go far enough. Nikki Haley is notoriously anti-abortion and xenophobic as hell, and pledges to jump start Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy for asylum-seekers if she gets her hands on the White House.
Vivek Ramaswamy
Ramaswamy, the same man who tried to push the falsehood onto Don Lemon that the Civil War guaranteed freedoms for Black folks, wants to raise the age of voting to 25 if he becomes president. In addition, he also wants to shut down the Department of Education, pardon January 6 protestors and ban “gender confusion ‘care’ for minors.”
Donald Trump
Trump, the twice-impeached former president who has boasted white supremacy and xenophobia with policies reflecting this, announced in November that he is tossing his proverbial hat in the ring come 2024. However, he is currently facing a plethora of legal woes and at this point has been indicted so many times he may actually spend the rest of his life in prison. If elected, though, he vowed to pardon that white supremacists who stormed the Capitol on January 6.
Mike Pence
Trump’s former Vice President shared in June that he intends on running for President in 2024. During his stint as Governor of Indiana, he approved legislation that restricted access to abortions and enacted a religious freedom law that allowed them to discriminate against LGBTQ communities.
Chris Christie
The former governor of New Jersey tried attempted to become President in 2016, but was beat out by Trump for the nomination. Christie has said Biden, Trump and Obama have done nothing but made the United States smaller and divided its citizens. He also has plans for building a wall to keep immigrants out, claiming Trump “failed” Americans in that regard.
Tim Scott
Scott is a chronic systemic racism denier and uses his success as proof that discrimination based is not real. He has also said he will work to strengthen anti-abortion laws. Scott also promises to build a wall at the southern border and work to combat America’s fentanyl crisis.
Doug Burgum
Burgum, the current governor of North Dakota, has signed legislation restricting access to abortion turning his tenure. He also limited transgender health care for minors. Burgum also said as President he won’t focus on the right’s “woke” agenda but will focus on the economy and national security instead.
Asa Hutchinson
The former governor of Arkansas says as President he would cut the federal civilian workforce by 10 percent. Asa Hutchinson would also widen computer science education to compete with China and sign a federal abortion ban that would include exceptions. As governor, he approved a law that set limits on how race and sex were addressed in state employee training and referred to both as “divisive concepts.”
Larry Elder
If Larry Elder secures the presidency, he promises to secure the southern border by investing in physical barriers and boosting Border Patrol resources. Elder also promotes school choice and combat China by making sure the “Pentagon [is] focused on national defense, not left-wing social experimentation.”
Will Hurd
Though he has always been a vocal critic of Donald Trump, he refused to help impeach him in 2019. During his Congress stint, Hurd called impeachment a “weaponized political tool.” As President, he would focus on “illegal” immigration.
Francis Suarez
The Mayor of Miami joins Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis as a presidential candidate from Florida. He has previously expressed support for DeSantis’ “Don’t Say Gay” law and has remained relatively quiet on the Supreme Court banning affirmative action in higher education.
Ryan Binkley
The self-proclaimed far-right fiscal conservative opposes abortion and immigration. Binkley supports building a “physical barrier” on the southern border as well as setting up permanent processes for undocumented families’ status in the United States.
Perry Johnson
Perry Johnson wants to become President to destroy the Department of Education, pardon Trump and cut 2 cents of every dollar in federal discretionary spending in hopes of “end[ing] inflation and solv[ing] the debt crisis.”