Lies Detected: GOP Congressman Tweets Fake Photo of Obama and the Iranian President

Photo : Raphaelle Picard ( Getty Images )

I’m an Arizona native. While I rather like it here, I am always befuddled by the people we elect to power. None more so than Rep . Paul Gosar (R-AZ).

CNN reports that on Monday, Gosar tweeted out a picture of President Obama shaking hands with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. His caption stated “The world is a better place without these guys in power.” The problem? The picture was photoshopped.

Advertisement

President Obama never met with Rouhani in person, let alone shook his hand for a photo op. Also, Rouhani is still President in Iran, so he’s still in power. Did he think that Rouhani was assassinated? When called out about on Twitter, Gosar doubled down because did we really expect a GOP official to admit when they’re wrong? He tweeted “To the dim witted reporters... no one said this wasn’t photoshopped. No one said the president of Iran was dead. No one said Obama met with Rouhani in person.” When Rep. Ilhan Omar called him out for spreading misinformation he said this.

He really had the audacity to call some mid at best photoshop “artistic expression.” I wouldn’t be surprised if t his dude thought Cats was good . Also Gosar is the last person to be calling anyone an anti- Semite . In response to the white nationalist Unite the Right rally in 2017, Gosar went on TV to propagate the conspiracy theory that it was a plot by George Soros. Kin da sorta seems a little anti-Semetic in my book.



Advertisement

I n conclusion he’s a liar, he’s a racist, he’s trash. In other words, a sterling representative of the GOP.