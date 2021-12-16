Sometimes you’ll hear about someone getting a job, and think “that’s perfect, why didn’t we think of that sooner?” With that in mind, national treasure LeVar Burton will host the 94th Scripps National Spelling Bee.



As the host and executive producer of Reading Rainbow, Burton has taught millions of children about the fun and importance of reading, so the Spelling Bee seems like a natural fit.

“Hosting the Scripps National Spelling Bee will be an honor,” Burton said. “Like a lot of folks, I look forward to the competition every year and am excited to be a part of this wonderful tradition that celebrates excellence.”

After years of airing on ESPN, the 2022 edition of the Scripps National Spelling Bee will be broadcast on ION and Bounce, with the semifinals on June 1 and the finals on June 2.

“The selection of Mr. Burton as host aligns with the mission of the Scripps National Spelling Bee,” said Dr. J. Michael Durnil, executive director of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. “To have such a prominent advocate for children’s literacy involved in this special and unique competition is a perfect match. We have the same goals: to educate tomorrow’s leaders and build reading competency in all young people.”

The Spelling Bee is the latest in a series of great career announcements for Burton. As previously reported by The Root, he will be the host of a new Trivial Pursuit game show.

The multi-hyphenate legend is also set to be the Grand Marshal of the 2022 Rose Parade, which has “Dream, Believe, Achieve” as its theme.

In a world where we can’t agree on anything, LeVar Burton is the one person we can all agree is great. From Roots, to Star Trek: The Next Generation to Reading Rainbow, he’s been beloved for generations.

If anyone can make us feel better about how dumb we are while watching the spelling bee, it’s LeVar Burton.