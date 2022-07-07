The enduring characteristic of bullies is that they always have an advantage over their victims. Schoolyard bullies pick on scrawny kids, not star athletes. Vladamir Putin was eager for war with outmanned Ukraine; nuclear-armed China, India or any NATO member, notsomuch.

That’s also true of bully cops like Derek Chauvin, who find their courage behind guns, billy clubs, nightsticks and backup. With all of the above in his favor, Chauvin poked out his chest and stared down a crowd that begged him to stop while pressing the life out of a handcuffed George Floyd as he expired on a blistering hot pavement. Had he been on his own on May 25, 2020, Chauvin could’ve been overwhelmed by that crowd, which included a trained MMA fighter who likely could’ve twisted the fake tough-guy into a human pretzel without much effort. But Chauvin was armed and had backup, so George Floyd died a horrible death.

This afternoon, when a U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson decides how many years to tack onto Chauvin’s current 22.5 year murder sentence for also violating George Floyd’s civil rights, Chauvin won’t be an armed officer protected by the three other badged cowards who held that crowd at by. Without all his advantages, Chauvin’s defiance will magically disappear.

The Associated Press reports that Chauvin, who didn’t testify during his murder trial last year, will expressing remorse for the first time since he killed Floyd.

Attorney Eric Nelson wrote that Chauvin’s “remorse will be made apparent to this Court,” suggesting Chauvin will likely speak at Thursday’s hearing. Former U.S. Attorney Tom Heffelfinger said a judge could take such a statement into consideration during sentencing.

Magnuson should absolutely take Chauvin’s statement into consideration, then laugh in his face and toss him in federal lockup for as much of the rest of his life as possible. In this case, that’s between 20 and 25 years based on Chauvin’s accepted guilty plea back in May and prosecutors’ request for the maximum penalty due to his cruelty.



Remorse expressed only under duress isn’t remorse at all. It’s cowardice finding its way into the light once the cover of fake bravery, machismo, weapons and qualified immunity have been stripped away. Absent all the protections afforded him and other like him by their badges, today we’ll see the real Chauvin: a small, weak man begging for mercy from a judge who, hopefully, will see through all of it.



Chauvin’s opportunity to show remorse to Floyd, his family, the other victims of his savage cop ego, or to the public evaporated long ago. If he possesses genuine contrition, he should be afforded as many years of solitude in prison as he needs to take that up with God.

The rest of us aren’t here for it.

The sentencing hearing is slated for 2 p.m. central time.