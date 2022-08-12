Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is suing the state’s Attorney General Letitia James, claiming that James’ office should have paid for his legal defense against the same sexual assault allegations that led to his resignation from office.

The lawsuit, which was filed Wednesday in New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan, says that a state law requires the attorney general to provide legal counsel for public officials—at taxpayer expense—when they are sued for “acting within the scope of his public employment or duties.” Cuomo is being sued by a New York state trooper who was a member of his security detail and claims that she was sexually harassed by her former boss. In other words, Cuomo wants James, and New York taxpayers, to put five on his legal defense against a subordinate who claims he got too handsy with her.



James’ response, via Twitter: Nah.

Cuomo’s lawsuit is another shot in his feud with James, who led an investigation that concluded Cuomo had sexually harassed 11 women while he was governor. The accusations and investigation were disastrous for Cuomo and his brother, former CNN host Chris Cuomo. Andrew stepped down from the most powerful office in the state last August and his brother was later fired from a reported $6 million-per-year bag at CNN after it was discovered he helped Andrew plan, plot and strategize how to beat the rap, which is an ethical no-no for journalists.



Andrew Cuomo has always denied the accusations against him and was never charged with any crimes. He’s always claimed that James tar geted him because she wanted his old job; James briefly entered the race for Governor last year but ended that bid to stay in her current gig. Lately, she’s targeted a bigger fish in former president Donald Trump, who her office is investigating in a civil case for possible fraudulent business practices.



