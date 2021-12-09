Current New York Attorney General Letitia James suspended her campaign in the race for governor on Thursday, just over a month after she announced her run. She says she is seeking reelection instead.

Advertisement

“I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general,” James tweeted on Thursday.

James is the first woman elected and first Black person to be New York attorney general. She would have made history again as the first Black female governor in the U.S. if elected.

Although no explanation was given for the decision, James has been trailing behind frontrunner and current Gov. Kathy Hochul in the polls, according to the New York Times. Hochul replaced former Gov. Andrew Cuomo this summer amid a sexual harassment scandal and investigation led by James’ office. Hochul is the state’s first female governor.

G/O Media may get a commission Great for beginners! Chroma Perfect sleek on-the-go vibrator.

Five vibration modes and five intensity levels. Buy for $125 at JimmyJane

The announcement comes on the same day that her office announced it will pursue questioning former President Donald Trump in a civil fraud investigation, according to the Times. Her office is also involved in the criminal investigation into the former president.

“There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job,” James wrote.