Let’s Get It Crunk! Mary J. Blige’s My Life Documentary to Debut This Month on Amazon Prime

Mary J. Blige attends the premiere of Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy” at ArcLight Hollywood on February 12, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Photo : Rich Fury ( Getty Images )

I think the stars are finally aligning and putting some celestial respect (also known as “respeck”) on my love for Mary J. Blige. You wanna know how I know?

Advertisement

Thirty minutes before I got the following news, I had the overwhelming urge to listen to some Mary J. Blige—you know, just because. (Who ever really needs a reason to blast some Mary J.? Like, c’mon now.) So, I pulled up YouTube and proceeded to get my life. And wouldn’t you know it, the dancerie gods must’ve heard the sweet sounds because they proceeded to send me (read: The Root) some news that has me ready to kick my thigh-high boots in the air in jubilee!

Per a release, Amazon Studios will showcase the ins and outs behind Blige’s highly successful and trailblazing sophomore album, My Life, in an upcoming documentary of the same name. Executive produced by Blige, Sean “Diddy” Combs, and directed by Vanessa Roth, My Life, the documentary will give viewers an in-depth look at the “demons and blessings that inspired the record and propelled her from the soul-crushing world of New York’s housing projects to international stardom. In the process, she celebrates the 25th anniversary of her most influential work by performing the album live for the first time.”

“I am excited to share the trailer for my new documentary. Get ready to learn the story behind the most inspiring albums of all time in #MJBMyLife with Yours Truly!!,” read a post from Mary on social media.

The album has been getting many of its well-deserved flowers recently. Last November, it was re-released on black double vinyl and triple vinyl editions in celebration of its 26th anniversary in conjunction with Soul in the Horn and Urban Legends. It also earned a spot in this year’s 28 Days of Album Cover Blackness from Very Smart Brothas’ very own Panama Jackson. But anniversaries and accolades aside, I can’t overstate how impactful Mary’s music —specifically this album—has been on the culture. I mean, I still remember the very first time I learned all the words to “I’m Goin’ Down” (looking at you Sister, Sister.) And who can forget that phenomenal Roy Ayers sample on “My Life,” not to mention that always groove-inducing “Be Happy?” I don’t know about you but I’ll be running to my couch to watch this documentary once it drops. I’d suggest you do the same.

My Life debuts June 25 on Amazon Prime.