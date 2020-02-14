LeBron James Surprises 193 Students With Free College Tuition: 'It's Probably the Best Thing I've Ever Done'

While Sallie Mae has never put me in a headlock—I love you too, Air Force!—I’ve heard plenty of horror stories about her wreaking havoc on the bank accounts and mental stability of my peers. But hopefully, students at I Promise School in Akron, Ohio, won’t suffer a similar fate after LeBron James gifted them with four years of free college tuition on Wednesday.



According to CNN, the entire inaugural class of high school juniors, 193 students in total, were visiting Kent State University when they received the amazing news.

Some screamed in astonishment while others erupted into applause as their parents watched in disbelief from a live feed in a separate room.



“We are so pleased to take our partnership with the LeBron James Family Foundation to this next level and welcome these students fully into the Kent State family,” Kent State President Todd Diacon said. “Kent State looks forward to the time when our campus is teeming with I Promise students.”



In a subsequent press release, Kent State revealed that the students will also receive one year of free room and board plus the school’s meal plan. Their eligibility will begin during the 2021-2022 academic year, and in order to remain eligible, students will be required to remain in good academic standing and complete a required number of community service hours each semester.



“We have so many options, and I just know that so many kids in my community just don’t have many options,” James told reporters after his Lakers played Wednesday night. “So for me to be able to be in a position where I can give these kids options to decide what they want to do with their future, it’s probably the best thing I’ve ever done.”



I couldn’t agree more.

Somewhere Sallie Mae is seething with rage, but she’ll get over it.



All hail King James.

