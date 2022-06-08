Whether he’s in the NBA Playoffs or not, LeBron James continues to make moves and a difference.

It was announced on Tuesday that the Lebron James Family Foundation plans to build a medical Center in James’ hometown of Akron, Ohio called the I Promise HealthQuarters.

Set to open in 2023, the medical center will offer medical, dental, optometry, mental health, pharmaceutical and lab services. The center will be within walking distance of other I Promise institutions such as the I Promise School, I Promise Village and I Promise Housing.



The center will also offer physical and recreational activities.

The center will be in collaboration with AxessPointe, Coleman Health Services and Peg’s Foundation.

AxessPointe is a federally funded facility that seeks to provide health services to historically underserved areas.

Coleman Health Services is a nonprofit organization that provides addiction recovery and behavioral health services.

Peg’s Foundation has worked with the LeBron James Family Foundation for the past five years to offer mental health services to students.

All of the medical organizations are Ohio-based.

LeBron James, the newly crowned billionaire, even let his excitement be known on social media.

In a tweet, James wrote, “It takes a village to help raise a kid and make a true difference! Love my kids and their families! @LJFamFoundation.”

In a press release, Michele Campbell, the executive director of the Lebron James Family Foundation said, “As we continue to listen and respond to what our families need, our work continues to expand in ways we never dreamed of. Access to affordable health care has always been a critical need for our families – and further heightened by the pandemic – so we began rallying our community to bring the experts together under one trusted roof.



She continued, “Being able to provide this important resource for the entire community is only possible because we have incredible partners that share our We Are Family philosophy.”