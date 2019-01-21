Image: Leah Still (Image via Instagram/@stillinthegame)

In June of 2014, Devon Still, then a lineman for the Cincinnati Bengals, received word that his four-year-old daughter had neuroblastoma stage 4 cancer, a cancer often found in adrenal glands atop the kidneys that may also spread to the belly, chest, and bones.

With his daughter given a 50-50 chance at survival by doctors, Still was cut by the Bengals before being signed to the practice squad to focus on Leah. While sales of Still’s number 75 jersey raised north of $1 million for cancer research, Still tended to his daughter’s needs.

In March of 2015, Devon shared news millions had hoped for: Leah was cancer-free.

Still, who went on to win an ESPY award and People Magazine’s Father of the Year honors, has since ended his professional football career. Now an author, speaker and podcast host, he recently shared that doctors had grown concerned after one of Leah’s scans a few months ago.

Advertisement

After a two-month wait, Devon and Leah had more reason to celebrate with the arrival of her results.

“Last night I went to bed with a heavy heart not knowing what today had in store,” Still said via Twitter. “As you can see in the picture, the prayers worked! Thank you everyone!”



Advertisement

Keep fighting, Leah, and we’ll keep celebrating your victories, one after another.