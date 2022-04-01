Parents of Christian Hall, a teenager shot and killed by Pennsylvania state troopers, are suing the accused officers as well as the local district attorney, reported NBC News. The lawsuit accuses the state troopers of using excessive force against Hall and the district attorney of allegedly misleading the public about what happened to their son.

The lawsuit claims the troopers used excessive force even after they stated they would not shoot Hall. The suit also claims Monroe County District Attorney E. David Christine Jr. released an edited version of the video of the incident to “thwart public oversight.” The listed defendants include State Police Superintendent Robert Evanchick, four troopers, Assistant District Attorney Michael Mancuso as well as Christine Jr.



More from NBC News:

“The attempts by the attorneys to mislead the public and now the filing of a frivolous suit against the DA’s Office is yet another example that they are motivated not by the pursuit of justice but the allure of monetary gain,” Mancuso wrote in the statement. “What happened to Christian and his parents is not excusable,” said Jacob and Crump in a press release. The two also represented the family of George Floyd, whose killing in May 2020 sparked a national outcry. “Just like George Floyd’s unlawful homicide, the involved Troopers who committed this unlawful homicide took time to deliberate before they decided to end Christian Hall’s life. We obtained justice for George Floyd and we will obtain justice for Christian Hall.”

In December 2020, Christian Hall was approached by state troopers after calling 911 about a suicide attempt. Reports say Hall was holding a pellet gun when he was approached. Per the video footage, Hall surrendered with his hands above his head right before he was shot and killed.

Attorneys Ben Crump and Devon Jacob are representing the family. The lawsuit asks for compensation for violations of the family’s legal rights, Hall’s death and other damages.