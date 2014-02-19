Lauryn Williams Becomes 5th Olympian Ever to Medal in Winter and Summer Games

Track star Lauryn Williams is now the fifth Olympian ever to medal in both the Winter and Summer Games, Yahoo Sports reports.

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With bobsleigh partner Elana Meyers, Williams scooped up the silver in the two-woman bobsled event on Wednesday in Sochi, losing to the Canadian team by just 0.1 second, the news site notes. She won a gold just two years before in the 2012 London Games with the U.S. relay team.

Meyers and Williams were originally expected to win but ultimately lost the gold because of a stellar final run by the Canadian team. Still, it was an impressive run for Williams, who has been participating in the sport for only about six months.

Team USA also took home the bronze, with Jamie Greubel and Aja Evans coming in just behind their teammates.

According to Yahoo Sports, if Williams and Meyers had won the gold, Williams would have been the first woman in Olympic history to do so for both games.

Read more at Yahoo Sports.