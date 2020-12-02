The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
ShopSubscribe
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Sports

Lakers Put a Ring on It, Sign LeBron James to $85 Million Extension

thejayconnor
Jay Connor
Filed to:lebron james
lebron jamesnbaLos Angeles Lakers
Save
Illustration for article titled Lakers Put a Ring on It, Sign LeBron James to $85 Million Extension
Photo: Harry How (Getty Images)

The Lakers aren’t 17-time NBA champions by accident.

Yes, they have the unparalleled privilege of having the best players in the league routinely force trades to their team, or just sign outright as free agents, but they also take exceptional care of their superstars even when they’re well past their primes. (I would imagine that my beloved Orlando Magic would do the same, but alas, players would rather swallow scissors or binge-watch Iggy Azalea freestyles than sign there.)

Advertisement

Magic Johnson infamously returned to the court during the 1995-96 NBA season after missing four years due to HIV, and he’s held a myriad of roles within the organization since his retirement, from coach to the former president of basketball operations despite being woefully inexperienced. There’s also Kobe Bryant, who spent his last few seasons stinking it up on the court while remaining one of the highest-paid players in the league.

So perhaps eager to carry on tradition and not fuck up a good thing, ESPN reports that the Lakers have used their PPP small business loan and signed LeBron James to a two-year, $85 million extension. Because of course, they did.

Advertisement

As a result of this deal, King James, who turns 36 this month—and is still somehow the best damn player in the entire league—will collect $39.2 million this season, $41.1 million in 2021-22, and more money than I will ever make in my Black-ass life in 2022-23. Of additional note, that sum will propel his NBA career earnings to an otherworldly $435 million. And did I mention that he’ll be a free agent just in time for his oldest son, Bronny, to become NBA draft-eligible in 2023?

G/O Media may get a commission
Band-Aids (100-Count) - Subscribe & Save
Band-Aids (100-Count) - Subscribe & Save

I didn’t? Oh.

Coming off of a championship season, the Lakers are making a smart play and this exactly the type of shit that will keep Anthony Davis on the payroll for the foreseeable future. It’s also the type of move that could entice disgruntled stars like Bradley Beal or even Giannis Antetokounmpo to make a move out West in order to be treated like royalty.

Advertisement

I despise the Lakers with every molecule in my body—every single damn one; I counted—but they know what the hell they’re doing. Let us hope and pray my Magic finally peek over their shoulder and just copy their paper.

Jay Connor

Menace to supremacy. Founder of Extraordinary Ideas and co-host and producer of The Extraordinary Negroes podcast. Impatiently waiting for ya'll to stop putting sugar in grits.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Root
Teacher Simply Acknowledging Black Lives Matter in Lesson Prompts Prolonged, Racist Outrage in Wisconsin Town
Students in Florida School District Spammed With More Than 8 Million Racist and Derogatory Emails
GTFOH Trump Watch: You Get a Pardon! And You Get a Pardon!
Jada Pinkett Smith Will Be Bringing Herself to the Redd Zone for Netflix

DISCUSSION