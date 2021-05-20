LA, Are You Vaxxed and Waxed? If So, Get Ready for the 2021 BET Awards Which Will Be In-Person Again

Lil Nas X at the 2019 BET Awards. Screenshot : BET/YouTube

BET is back—you in the hood now, baby!

Specifically, the BET Awards is back with its regularly scheduled programming. As we step into a vaccinated chapter of the pandemic era, that means we’re starting to see more in-person event invites trickle in. I know they’re starting to sneak into my inbox!



As we all know, roasting is a love language in the Black community. So while BET will always get these “Baby Boy reruns” jokes, we have to give credit where credit is due. The fact is, BET set the standard for virtual awards ceremonies as it was the first major company to go the route of incorporating COVID-compliant live performances to freshen up the wholly Zoom-dependent productions. They did that!



Still, it was apparent that the energy wasn’t what we’re used to. But this year, that’s changing. The BET Awards will be returning to the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live to broadcast the ceremony with a live audience. Per the press release sent to The Root, “BET will work closely with Los Angeles County to support community vaccination efforts and ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols.”

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, BET has been at the forefront of recovery efforts for our community, turning entertainment touchpoints into opportunities to empower our audiences and help combat the disproportionate impacts of COVID-19,” BET President Scott Mills said in a statement. “Vaccination rates among Black Americans are significantly lower than other communities. We are committed to using our signature programming event—The BET Awards—to encourage vaccination in our community.”



As for the live audience, it will consist of individuals who have been vaccinated to protection against COVID-19. Whether you’re a Moderna Mami, Pfizer Pfine, Johnson & Johnson Jawn (Jawnson & Jawnson!) or an Astra Zenigga, you now have a chance to sit in the BET Awards audience like the old days! So if you’re in LA or will be in LA, you can register to be a part of the BET Awards audience starting on May 27th via bet.com. WE OUTSIDE! If you’re interested, make sure you bookmark that site and mark your calendars!



In the meantime, stay tuned for other announcements such as nominations for this year’s ceremony. The 2021 BET Awards will air live Sunday, June 27 at 8 p.m. ET on—wait for it—BET!