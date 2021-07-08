Knoxville Cop Gets Knocked Unconscious After Making Racist Comments to Black Wedding Attendee

Photo : Catherine77 ( Shutterstock )

Late last month, an off-duty Knoxville, Tenn., police officer reportedly committed an act of police brutality against himself when he repeatedly made racist comments to a Black wedding attendee—causing said attendee’s Black fist to KNOCK HIM TF OUT! Now, the Knoxville Police Department says the officer and incident are under investigation.

Advertisement

WATE reports that on June 26, 22-year-old police officer Tanner Holt attended the marriage ceremony of bride Fuck Around and groom Find Out (I actually don’t know who was getting married, but cheers to the lovely couple I just made up) when witnesses said he told a Black guest, “I didn’t know they let Black people in the reception hall.” Holt also allegedly made other comments and even claimed his ultra-white tissue-soft ass is part of the Black community. As a result of all of this flagrant cop-casity, officers responded to a simple assault call to find Officer Catch-These-Paws-Patrol lying unconscious in a parking lot while being treated by emergency personnel.



From WATE:



An incident report states that Holt continued to make racial remarks despite the man telling him several times to stop talking about race. Four witnesses corroborated accounts of the incident, though one witness admitted they did not hear what was being said. All witnesses stated that Holt was very intoxicated when the incident occurred. Holt was transported to UT Medical Center for treatment. No charges have been filed in the incident. A KPD spokesperson said the allegations were immediately reported to supervisors and Chief Eve Thomas requested an Internal Affairs investigation. That investigation remains ongoing, the spokesperson said.

Officer Holt-These-Hands hasn’t returned to patrol since the incident, and KPD Public Information Officer Scott Erlan said in a statement that it’s “unknown” when he will be back on the job.

“He has been out since the incident occurred while recovering from the injuries he sustained,” Erlan said. “It is unknown at this time when he will be cleared to return to work. His current assignment is patrol in the West District. A decision will be made regarding his assignment when he is cleared to return while the investigation proceeds.”

I don’t know why this officer would be allowed back on the job at all. First of all, he’s racist and the KPD apparently already has enough problems with “deep-seated” racism in its ranks. Secondly, who is going to take this guy seriously? This incident has been in the news and so many people have seen Holt’s face. I can see it now—Holt will pull someone over and the conversation will go as follows:

Holt: “Sir, can I see your license and registration?”

Driver: “Bitch, are your hands even registered? Did you ask for the license of the man who drove his fist into your face? Oh, you can pull me over, but you couldn’t pull yourself off the ground without medical assistance! Next time you see a negro minding his business, you better pull your lips over your tongue and shut the fuck up!”

Advertisement

Lastly, since no one has been charged for committing cop-on-concrete crime, keeping Holt off the street will ensure that this story only involves one injustice: Nobody got this shit on video.

I mean, seriously, nobody even snapped a picture? WTF were the wedding photographers even doing? Well, I guess they were probably doing their jobs and capturing some couple’s special day, but DAMMIT THERE WAS A BLUE LIVES SPLATTER EVENT OUTSIDE THAT NEEDED ATTENTION TOO!

Advertisement

Anyway, nobody caught the punch on camera but I do happen to have exclusive footage of the aftermath response:



