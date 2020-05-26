Knicks Legend Patrick Ewing Recovering at Home After Being Hospitalized for COVID-19

Photo : Streeter Lecka ( Getty Images )

After being hospitalized over the weekend due to COVID-19, Georgetown men’s basketball coach Patrick Ewing is now recovering from home after a scary bout with the virus.



ESPN announced on Friday that the NBA Hall of Famer had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and was being treated at an undisclosed hospital, and on Monday, Patrick Ewing Jr. took to Twitter to provide an update on his father’s condition.

“I want to thank all of the doctors and hospital staff for taking care of my father during his stay, as well as everyone who has reached out with thoughts and prayers to us and since his diagnosis,” Ewing Jr. tweeted on Monday. “My father is now home and getting better.”

Georgetown confirmed that he was kept in isolation while receiving treatment at a local hospital. He is the only member of the men’s basketball program that had tested positive for the virus.

Ewing’s illustrious 17-year NBA career came to an end in 2002, and after what spending what seemed like an eternity as an assistant coach for NBA teams like the Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic, he was finally was named head coach of his alma mater, Georgetown University, in 2017. Ewing was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008.