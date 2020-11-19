Klay Thompson Suffers Season-Ending Injury for the 2nd Year in a Row

Photo : Ezra Shaw ( Getty Images )

Poor Klay Thompson, y’all. For the second year in a row, the Golden State Warriors player has suffered a season-ending injury.

According to ESPN, Thompson suffered an injury to his right leg during a workout in Los Angeles on Wednesday morning with several NBA players. He underwent an MRI Thursday morning and it was revealed he suffered a tear in his Achilles tendon. While Thompson will be out for the season, he is expected to make a full recovery from the injury.



Thompson was out for the entirety of the 2019-2020 season, after tearing his ACL in his left knee during Game 6 of the 2019 NBA finals. He spent the last year rehabbing the injury and the Warrior organization was optimistic he would be game ready for the 2020-21 season.



Unfortunately, that’s not going to happen. The way this went down makes it even shittier, in my opinion. It’s one thing to suffer an injury during Game 6 of the Finals. It’s a shitty situation, sure, but you still managed to play your season and make it to the end. Getting a season-ending injury during practice? After already missing a season? In the prime of your career?



You hate to see it.



I’m not even being sarcastic in my usage for once; I sincerely hate to see this. I’m not alone in feeling this way as players across the league sent their prayers and well wishes to Thompson.

This is especially sad for the Warriors who should be celebrating after using their No.2 draft pick on center James Wiseman during Wednesday night’s NBA Draft. With Thompson set to return, the organization was looking like it might get back on its playoff-caliber ways after completely missing them last season.

Unfortunately, unless they find a way to hold their own in a western conference that’s simply loaded with talent, it looks like the Warriors dynasty might just be coming to an end.

