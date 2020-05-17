KKK Hoods Are Apparently the New COVID-19 Fashion Statement

Photo : Getty Images

Police in Colorado are seeking the public’s help to identify a man who went grocery shopping while wearing a K u Klux Klan hood this weekend, though a similar case in San Diego recently ended with the police throwing up their hands and going, “This is America.”



Some white people have used their privilege to respond to the current COVID-19 pandemic by refusing to follow public health orders to wear masks and not go out to get bad haircuts.

Others, like this man who went out to get some milk while wearing a wrinkled KKK hood, have responded by turning masks into emblems of their white supremacist desires:

According to Summit Daily, employees of the grocery store called the police after they told the man to leave and he refused.

From Summit Daily:

Dillon Police Chief Mark Heminghous said officers were dispatched on a report of trespassing at 12:41 p.m. but that the man had left the area just before they arrived at 12:45 p.m. The department is working to identify the man using surveillance footage to determine his vehicle.﻿



That KKK hoods and confederate flag masks are now cropping up in public places across the country says volumes about the United States in 2020.

Does leading the world in pandemic deaths make white people think America is becoming ‘great again?’