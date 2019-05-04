Photo: screenshot WRC-TV

Kevin Sneed of Prince George’s County, Maryland was pulled over for a broken taillight. He ended up with an attempted murder charge. But after a two-year battle, and with help from advocacy groups Life After Release, and Black Lives Matter DC, Mr. Sneed can continue being a freed man. Sometimes the justice system gets it right.



According to NBC Washington 4 the officer on duty wrote in his report that there was a “robbery in the immediate vicinity the previous night.” The officer claimed Sneed accelerated when the officer tried to pull him over for the broken taillight and feared Sneed might’ve had a gun on him because black man + attempted robbery the night before = this black man must be the robber from last night, armed, and dangerous. Of course, Sneed was simply Driving While Black. While full details haven’t yet been reported, we know that the officer jumped into the driver’s side window immediately after Sneed stopped his car.

After searching the vehicle, no guns or drugs were found in Sneed’s possession.

Sneed was left bruised; beaten by the arresting cop. Yet Sneed was charged with attempted murder of an officer.

“They told me no bond and they told me what I was actually charged with,” Sneed told NBC. “I said, ‘Just let me go to my cell.’”

Understandably, the two-year battle that ensued took an emotional and psychological toll on Sneed, who maintained his innocence throughout the matter.

“He felt like he didn’t even want to live,” said his mother, Kema Harris.

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said she inherited the case from the previous state’s attorney. Her office determined the case had merit, and decided to prosecute, but with the reduced charges of second-degree assault and disorderly conduct rather than attempted murder. Sneed was offered a tempting plea deal: no jail time if he’d admit guilt to these lesser charges.

“At the end of the day,” Sneed said, “I would be a fool to take it and then they play with my life.” Sneed knew the history of corrupt justice systems that loom over both the innocent and the guilty. Many times people who can’t afford to mount a proper legal defense end up taking plea deals for crimes they’re innocent of, then face repercussions that follow them for a lifetime.

Sneed and his mother eventually got help from the activist group Life After Release, which in turn involved Black Lives Matter DC to assist in retaining a new legal defense team.

“We were able to get a Black Lives Matter support fund for Kevin’s defense and get him away from public defenders who didn’t have his best interest,” Black Lives Matter Core Organizer Nee Nee Taylor said to NBC.

After a two-day trial, a jury found Sneed not guilty on all charges Wednesday, a victory that Kevin Sneed does not take lightly.

“If you did not do anything wrong, fight for your life,” Mr. Sneed declared.