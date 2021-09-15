We live in a day and age in which NBA players might do the damn thing on the court, but opt to stay just as busy off of it. From tech partnerships to voting rights initiatives and everything else in between, it’s a beautiful time to be Black, passionate, and gifted.

Kevin Durant is primarily known for destroying opposing defenses, but in his efforts to continue to expand his own portfolio, Apple has announced he’ll be executive producing the new highly-anticipated drama series Swagger. Inspired by his own experiences, Swagger “explores the world of youth basketball, and the players, their families, and coaches who walk the fine line between dreams and ambition, and opportunism and corruption,” according to a press release provided to The Root. Additionally, the show will also explore the challenges of growing up in America.

Reggie Rock Bythewood, who created the series, will write, direct, and serve as showrunner and executive producer alongside Durant and Brian Grazer. And as for the cast, it will include some familiar faces.

From Apple:

The new series is led by an ensemble cast of stars including O’Shea Jackson Jr., Isaiah Hill, Shinelle Azoroh, Academy Award-nominee Quvenzhané Wallis, Caleel Harris, James Bingham, Solomon Irama, Ozie Nzeribe, Tessa Ferrer, Tristan Mack Wilds and Jason Rivera. Jackson stars as Ike, a former star player who’s now a youth basketball coach; Hill stars as Jace Carson, a basketball phenomenon who is one of the top ranked youth basketball players in the country; Azoroh plays Jenna, Jace’s mother who is determined to chart NBA success for her son; Wallis plays Crystal, a top young basketball player; Harris plays Musa, the team’s glue and point guard; Bingham plays Drew Murphy, a player from an affluent part of town; Irama plays Phil Marksby, the enforcer for a rival team; Nzeribe plays Royale, a sub-par player with a wealthy dad; Ferrer plays Meg Bailey, a former basketball player and coach for a rival team; Wilds plays Alonzo Powers, the grassroots division leader at a major shoe company; and Rivera plays Nick, a player from Puerto Rico with the drive to become the best player in the country.

Swagger is set to debut on October 29th on Apple TV+. The ten-episode season will premiere with the first three episodes, followed by a new one every Friday thereafter through December 17.

