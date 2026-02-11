Ketanji Brown Jackson Breaks Her Silence Over GOP Dragging Her For Attending Grammys

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 29: Ketanji Brown Jackson attends the 2026 Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective during the 68th GRAMMY Awards on January 29, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson continues to face criticism after she was spotted in the crowd during the Grammy Awards. Now, she’s breaking her silence as Republicans call full an investigation into Jackson.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view Hidden Symbolism in Ryan Coogler’s Masterpiece Sinners To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video view video Hidden Symbolism in Ryan Coogler’s Masterpiece Sinners

The Supreme Court Justice was one of the many stars in attendance on Feb. 1. She was nominated in the Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording category for her memoir “Lovely One.” Although she didn’t win, Jackson certainly became the talk of Capitol Hill.

The Grammys were also jam packed with winners and nominees promoting anti-ICE rhetoric and criticism for the Trump administration. So following the event, Republicans like Tenn. Sen. Marsha Blackburn quickly called out the justice for being in the room as “such far-left rhetoric.”

“Americans deserve a Supreme Court that is impartial and above political influence. When a Justice participates in such a highly politicized event, it raises ethical questions,” Blackburn said on X. “We need an investigation into Justice Jackson’s ability to remain impartial.”

Americans deserve a Supreme Court that is impartial and above political influence. When a Justice participates in such a highly politicized event, it raises ethical questions. We need an investigation into Justice Jackson’s ability to remain impartial.https://t.co/nzid4Fnl35 — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) February 6, 2026

This wouldn’t be the first time that Jackson came under fire for participating in events that have nothing to do with the high court. We previously told you Jackson caught flak after a brief stint acting in a Broadway Musical, “& Juliet,” the queer reimagining of William Shakespeare’s “Romeo & Juliet.” It marked the first time any justice in U.S. history appeared on Broadway.

Right before performance night, the justice defended her Broadway role to “CBS Mornings.” She said, “I just also think it’s very important to remind people that justices are human beings.” Jackson continued, “We have dreams and we are public servants.”

Fast forward to now, and Jackson is once again defending her extracurricular choices. During a Tuesday (Feb. 10) appearance on “The View,” she got candid about the backlash she’s facing.

“Well, I mean, when you are in public life, criticism, you know, is part of the job. I’m sure all of you have faced it,” the justice told the hosts. “Another part of the job, actually my job, is public outreach and education. When the justices are on recess, which is what we are doing right now, we really have an opportunity to go out into the community in various different ways.”

Jackson continued explaining that her Grammy pop-up was a simple matter of happenstance. “I was actually in LA because of a moot court that I was doing at around the same time,” she said of the trip.

“And it just so happened that I got nominated for this Grammy, and I was already going to be there, and I thought, ‘This is a great opportunity to highlight my work in this way and to see what’s happening at the Grammys,’” she added. “You know, and [I] had no way of knowing what anyone’s speech was going to be.”