After Trump Uninvited Gov. Wes Moore From White House Dinner, These White Governors Take a Stand

After the country’s only Black governor was uninvited from the annual the National Governors Association’s (NGA) dinner, it seems more politicians are speaking out against yet another perceived attack by President Donald Trump against Democrats.

We previously told you governors from all 50 states are usually invited to the White House for a work meeting and a black-tie dinner. The NGA event is always hosted by the president, which means he can decide who gets to be invited. Trump rescinded his invitation to Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, sparking backlash from many Democrats.

“To disinvite individual governors to the White House sessions undermines an important opportunity for federal-state collaboration,” said NGA CEO Brandon Tatum. “At this moment in our nation’s history, it is critical that institutions continue to stand for unity, dignity, and constructive engagement.”

Moore wasn’t the only Democrat exiled from the Trump event, however. The president apparently excluded all Democratic governors from the traditional White House meeting. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis were personally also uninvited from the dinner, breaking the longstanding bipartisan tradition.

Polis’ office learned on Friday (Feb. 6) about his exclusion. “Gov. Polis has always been willing to work with anyone across the political spectrum who wants to help work on the hardest problems facing Colorado and America, regardless of party or who occupies the White House,” his office’s statement reads. “This is a disappointing decision for a traditionally bipartisan event between governors and whomever occupies the White House.”

It’s unclear why exactly Polis and Moore were the only two Democrats not invited to the annual dinner. Still, some Democrats who were invited to the black-tie event have declined attendance to spite Trump.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear told “The View” hosts on Monday (Feb. 9) “I ain’t going.” He added, “If he’s not going to invite us to the business section, I’m not going to go to dinner, the social section. You know, my job is to get things done for our people, and so they will be without me.”

Beshear has been a fierce critic of the Trump administration’s handling of immigration enforcement and calls to nationalize voting. “This should concern everyone,” the governor said Monday. “He didn’t use ‘nationalized’ in his first statement. He said Republicans should take over elections in certain states. You know, this president does show you who he is, and he says the quiet part out loud so everyone can hear it. We’re not going to let him mess with our elections.”

In response to the hoopla over invitations, a White House official confirmed, “Many Democrats were invited to dinner at the White House, and others were not. These are White House events and the President reserves the right to invite whomever he wants.”

Other Democratic governors are expected to also decline Trump’s dinner invitation. This year, the NGA meeting will take place from Feb. 19 to 21.



